The Standard

Kenyan content creators to earn from TikTok

By Roy Kanyi | 2d ago
TikTok logo. [Courtesy]

TikTok has begun rolling out its advertising platform in Kenya, marking a significant step in its efforts to expand monetisation in Africa.

While not all business accounts have access to the advertising options yet, this move indicates that the platform is actively working towards a full launch of its ad platform in Kenya.

Kenya is among the first countries in Africa to gain access to TikTok's advertising platform, sparking optimism about the growth of the digital marketing industry, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

 Who Can Run TikTok Ads?

The new feature allows any business account on TikTok that meets the platform's advertising guidelines is eligible to run ads.

This accessibility means that even small businesses with limited marketing budgets can leverage TikTok's vast reach and engage with their target audience through creative and attention-grabbing short-video ads.

Currently, brands like Infinix, Itel, Tecno, Oraimo, MESH, and Glovo are among the few businesses running ads on TikTok in Kenya.

According to experts, the introduction of TikTok's advertising platform benefits businesses and holds immense potential for content creators, contributing to a sustainable creator economy in the country.

 

The Standard
