Kenyan content creators to earn from Facebook after Meta deal

Starting Tuesday, August 6, eligible Kenyan creators can earn money from Facebook.

This follows the introduction of two monetisation features by Meta, Facebook's parent company, specifically for Kenyan content creators: In-Stream Ads on Facebook and Facebook Ads on Reels.

In-stream ads will play before, during, or after on-demand videos, whether it’s pre-recorded content or recordings of previous live streams.

Ads on Facebook Reels will be integrated into original reels, allowing creators to earn money based on the performance of their content.

To qualify for the monetisation features, Kenyan content creators must comply with Facebook's monetisation policies and be at least 18 years old. Additionally, they need a minimum of 5,000 followers.

During the rollout, Moon Baz, the Global Partnerships Lead for Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey (AMET), said; "Every day, we're inspired by the incredible African creators who use Facebook to tell their stories, connect with others, and bring people together.”

"This expansion will empower eligible creators in Kenya’s vibrant creative industry to earn money, setting a high bar for creativity worldwide and making Meta’s family of apps the one-stop shop for all creators,” he added.

The announcement is the result of a push by the Kenyan government to enable content creators to monetise their online content.

In March, President William Ruto welcomed the partnership, saying that collaborations with global digital platforms would help young people exploit their talents.

“Our partnership is geared towards expanding opportunities for the youth. We are progressing in our consultations to explore more opportunities for the youth through content creation. We are banking on the digital space to create jobs for the millions of jobless youth," said Ruto.