County struggles in plans to elevate Usenge market to town status

A section of Usenge market in Bondo sub-county. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

When a town is mentioned, the next thing one expects to see is a good road network, street lights and a good drainage system among other basic social amenities.

Following the elevation of several administrative units in Siaya, one would expect services that are commensurate with the status.

But ten years down the line - since the inception of devolution, traders at Usenge, which was among the centres elevated to town status now cry for help, with their only prayer being for it to be downgraded to a market centre.

So bad is the situation that thousands of the dejected traders have threatened to boycott paying taxes – something that could see the county government lose revenue worth millions of shillings.

To many, Usenge is the last place they would wish to do their business and revenue officers, allegedly, will make collections with abandon.

Yet the town, characterized by old-fashioned buildings that beg for condemnation – with few modern houses sluggishly taking shape – has great potential that remains unexploited.

Prominent personalities from the town include Justice William Ouko, Prof PLO Lumumba, the 1982 coup suspects’ lawyer the late Martin Opiacha, Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo and former Harambee Stars goalkeeper David Ochieng among others.

The town has Usenge Hill, Usenge High School, a police station, a chief’s camp, churches, a mosque and beaches that could be exploited as fishing, ecotourism and commercial zones.

The town, whose garbage collection is poor leaving residents hosting a mosquito breeding haven, has been a marketplace for several traders from Gem, Ugenya and Alego as well as Uganda and Tanzania.

Because of its strategic location, Ugandans bring charcoal, maize and cassava, and in return get petrol, among other commodities.

With the listing among first-tier urban centres set to de-congest the sub-county centres and developments in the surrounding regions, Usenge, whose market day is on Sunday, can be made a commercial zone.

Even though the traders have been paying the same rates as their counterparts in Siaya and Bondo – which have now been granted municipality status, residents decry poor services.

Last year, the business community held demonstrations to have the rates lowered to market status.

“The business community having been paying taxes befitting town status for the past ten years while it is actually a market status, we demand the rates payable before the conferment of town status be those paid in all other areas within the county,” read the petition by West Yimbo Movement Lobby Group.

They further demanded for a three-year tax reprieve as compensation for having been paying illegal rates.

Amos Aremo, a resident told The Standard that the centre lacks basic amenities such as Bus Park, street lights and drainage system.

“We only need commitment from the county government on the town’s development plan,” said Aremo, adding that it has the potential of generating more revenue.

The most dominant enterprises are low-cost eateries, general merchandise shops, pharmacies, bars and farm produce stalls.

In the town, rental houses go for between Sh500 and Sh2, 000 for a single room, and self-contained houses for between Sh5, 000 and Sh8, 000. Land prices are not competitive and they depend on your bargaining power. A sum of between Sh100, 000 and Sh400, 000 can fetch you an acre, depending on location.

The town is a real nightmare for Governor James Orengo’s administration as the traders continue to protest taxation as they call for improved services.

According to a report by the County Assembly on the conferment of Usenge area to town status, it has a population of 35, 082 according to the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census report.

The Assembly committee established that Usenge urban area has a local land use plan which provides for a layout for different land uses within the town.

Economic experts warn that competition for limited resources such as land threatens the future stability of Usenge.

Lack of sufficient room for expansion could also hamper the town's growth because existing social amenities will be stretched to accommodate the growing population.

An urban centre is expected to have a residential population in excess of 5,000 and have a full range of services associated with a town including treated piped water supply, a sewerage system and a disposal plant.

It should also be able to serve a rural hinterland of 100,000-150,000 population, have a specialized hospital, secondary schools and other specialized services.

Governor Orengo admitted that most of the urban centres lack physical development plans to serve as a guide for infrastructure development.

“My plan is to ensure the elevation of major markets to allow for the development of new structures and planning," said the governor.

He said his administration has kicked off a major infrastructural facelift as the locals wait for Usenge to attain the elusive town status.

“We have already allocated Sh40 million for the construction of the Usenge market ring road and jetty,” said Orengo.

Currently, the county government collects rates from market levies, single business permits, survey fees, land rates and liquor licensing among other revenue streams.