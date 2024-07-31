From hashes of post-poll violence to find niche in carpentry

Constant Oyamo at his workshop in Bondeni, Nakuru. [Yvonne Chepkwony, Standard]

His business journey wasn’t paved with privileges. Constant Oyamo's story is a successful one, from being unemployed to owning a furniture empire in Nakuru.

He started his business with Sh900 after losing his job following the 2007-08 post-election chaos.

When Enterprise walked into his workshop along Bondeni, the rhythmic echo of tools could be heard, with neatly crafted furniture creating a house-setting ambience.

Despite being busy attending to customers who were buying beds and chairs, Oyamo warmly welcomed us.

“This time is a busy season for us. As you can see, I have ready-made beds and double-deckers. When schools are closed, parents tend to purchase them more; it’s a peak season,” he said.

In 2001, Oyamo left Busia County after seeing his brothers and father, who were then working in Nakuru, bringing goodies whenever they visited.

To him, Nakuru was a place of opportunities. He believed that stepping into the city would change his life.

After finishing his KCPE examination, Oyamo took a leap of faith and decided to follow in the footsteps of his peers by going to Nakuru.

As he reflects on his entrepreneurial journey, Oyamo says that he loved crafting words and molding clay when he was young.

“I used to know that I would work on vehicles. Fortunately, I found myself working with timber. I had an interest in learning new things. I never went to school, but I learned through observation and applying it,” he recounts.

Following the post-election violence, Oyamo's job at a workshop in town was terminated.

Unemployed and with nothing to do, he decided to take matters into his own hands by taking advantage of his gifted hands.

His decision was fueled by his desire for success, driving him to explore a niche he understood with courage.

Luckily, his love for crafts led his friend to introduce him to a landlord in the Jua Kali sector within Bondeni, where artisans work.

Based on his experience, he chose to craft a table because most people who start life opt for it before going for seats.

“After explaining my predicaments to the landlord, he generously offered me a space to set up a workshop with a deal to pay him after making sales,” he says.

With the Sh900, he was able to buy timber, craft a table, and make a sale, which motivated him.

The earnings, Oyamo says, were his turning point, as he used the proceeds to get more materials.

The venture thrived at the time, with customers trickling in to buy tables, beds, and chairs following the chaos.

“At the time, I made a killing. The business grew as most people were buying beds and chairs after the chaos,” he said.

He paid the rent with his earnings, gaining trust from his landlord.

Empowering

In 2009, he hired his first employee to help with the workload as the business grew.

“I became close with my landlord, who helped me with advice and supported my growth. As time went by, I opened a second outlet in 2014,” he said.

With a desire to give back to society and eradicate crime within the shantytown, he employed 12 youths across his three shops alongside casual workers.

Every Saturday, he ensured that his casual workers were paid to allow them to support their families.

Lesson learned

He emphasized that the work requires one to be optimistic, passionate, and hardworking to attract success.

“One needs to master the art of patience and have excellent customer care service. To avoid losing clients, I’ve learned to respect everyone, take criticism positively, and work with people,” he said.

To avoid issues with customers, he said it was paramount for business owners to recognize market needs and demands to meet customer satisfaction.

In his case, he ensured there was a constant supply of ready-made furniture to allow customers to select from various varieties.

In his daily work, he mentioned that he lost some of his merchandise to employees who took advantage of his absence.

“I make sure that customers are issued receipts for accountability, which has curbed the swindle of funds,” he stated.

The business, he says, has enabled him to secure a plot with rental houses, three outlets, and a mansion within Busia County.

He revealed that his business has high and low seasons depending on the occasion. Near closing days, he makes sales for beds, while during the December holidays, he makes a killing on dining tables and seats.

“As an entrepreneur, one should understand market dynamics for sustainability purposes and stay updated on the latest market trends,” he explained.

For 17 years, he says he has retained his clientele, helping with referrals.