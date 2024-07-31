New modern markets to end traders' woes, boost business

Launch of modern markets in Migori County. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

Traders at Oria and Wath Ong'er markets in Uriri and Nyatike Sub-counties can now breathe a sigh of relief after the construction of two modern markets, each worth Sh50 million, began.

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko said the two projects were a collaboration between the national government and his administration.

The county boss, who was speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the two separate projects, said the markets are expected to change the face of the two areas once completed in the next six months.

“We are celebrating having many modern markets to help our farmers and traders find a conducive environment to sell their products. It will help our people have money in their pockets,” Governor Ayacko said.

He told traders to prepare well to reap the maximum benefits of the markets, saying the markets would also attract banks, tarmac roads, and supermarkets.

“It is a good thing that we are going to have modern markets. After six months, we would want to see the products traders have so that we can boost their businesses to go beyond the county,” Governor Ayacko stated.

The two facilities, which will be constructed on two acres (Oria) and eight acres (Wath Ong’er), are expected to accommodate more than 1,000 traders each.

When complete, the modern markets are expected to have cold storage facilities, daycare centres, breastfeeding cafés, food courts, and ICT hubs, among other offices.

Nyatike MP Tom Odege, who thanked the government for the two markets, asked the contractor to allow the supply of building materials and labour to come from locals.

“Allow locals to do what they can so that part of the money may also remain in their pockets,” Mr Odege said.

Jared Buoga, the Regional State Director for Housing and Urban Development for the Nyanza Region, asked for the county government’s full support during the construction of the markets.

Buoga said they were developing eight economic stimulus markets in the county, each costing Sh50 million. The markets include Nyakweri, Ogwedhi, Kimaru, Nyabohanse, Sibuoche, and Ranen, and the two that have been launched.

Traders who spoke with The Standard said they were hopeful that the markets would help address the challenges they faced, such as a lack of water and toilets.

They also said they needed enough floodlights to help them extend their hours of business.