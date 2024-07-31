Program sharpens youths for entrepreneurship, job opportunities

GRiC's Youth Leadership Programme beneficiary Magdalene Chorongo. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Like many fresh graduates, Magdalene Chorongo eagerly awaited job opportunities. With a bachelor's degree in Literature with Information Technology (IT) from Maseno University, she faced a challenging job market.

During this time, she discovered Grassroots Nest for Innovation and Change (GRiC), an organisation that empowers youths with skills and knowledge.

Fascinated, Magdalene decided to apply. “The training was free and valuable; you never know when additional knowledge will come in handy,” she says.

Promoted through engaging tweets, GRiC's Youth Leadership Programme caught her attention. Magdalene applied and was thrilled to be selected. The programme offers training sessions, experiential learning, and mentorship, equipping youth with skills such as leadership, teamwork, problem-solving, management, communication, and networking.

It also prepares participants for placement in underserved areas, fostering a sense of civic responsibility and lifelong philanthropy. After completing the programme, Magdalene praised the training, especially in project management and proposal writing. “Developing a community impact project was an eye-opening experience,” she says.

Florence Wangui Nyaga, CEO of GRiC, started the programme to address the lack of necessary skills and institutional support for Kenya's youth. “Our youth are not adequately empowered or engaged in the country’s development,” she explains. “By empowering them, we create economic solutions and enhance the country’s competitiveness.”

GRiC's Youth Leadership Programme combines online and face-to-face training, culminating in a graduation ceremony. “We nurture change-makers, emphasizing values and leadership. Our beneficiaries are encouraged to return and advocate for their communities,” Florence highlights.

The six-month program focuses on youth empowerment, covering mental health, leadership, project management, entrepreneurship, and career development. Participants must attend at least 80 per cent of the sessions and develop a community impact project.

Florence emphasises the programme’s hands-on experience and real-world application, providing opportunities for young leaders to grow and contribute positively to their communities. This approach ensures participants acquire essential skills for their future careers.

As a communications specialist, sign language interpreter, community service enthusiast, and actor, Magdalene praises the program for influencing her career aspirations. “The training enhanced my ability to organise and execute communication strategies, leading to my work with Transwood Film Studios in Kitale, Trans-Nzoia County,” she says.

Samuel Mugandah, who supports data management and Monitoring and Evaluation at U-Tena Youth Organisation in Mukuru Kwa Reuben, Nairobi, describes the programme as transformative. “The training prepared me for leadership roles and provided excellent networking opportunities,” he explains.

Florence notes the program's success in linking beneficiaries with job opportunities and entrepreneurship ventures. “We are happy about their success in securing employment and starting businesses,” she says.

The high demand for the training, with over 1000 applications but only 75 spots available, highlights its importance. To qualify, youths must demonstrate a passion for community service. So far, over 400 youths have directly benefited, and over 1000 indirectly.

This fellowship creates a ‘win-win’ solution for local youth and communities. The youth acquire skills to advance their careers, while communities gain innovative resources. Florence plans to double the program’s capacity annually, requiring more funding.

She also reveals plans for a new programme to provide skills training in carpentry, masonry, plumbing, and welding for those without formal education. They are conducting a survey to identify needed skills and are in discussion with experienced organizations.

Faith Aoko Ochieng, a Chuka University graduate, plans to leverage her skills and knowledge from the program for her career and community service initiatives. “I intend to continue developing projects that address the needs of marginalised groups,” says Faith, an intern at the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Institute in Tana River.

She emphasizes that the program has opened numerous opportunities beyond her current internship, encouraging her to create employment for others instead of waiting to be employed.