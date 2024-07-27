Media trends: Radio, TV remain top news sources for Kenyans

Panoramic view of the Standard Group converged newsroom. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Radio and television are the top sources for news among Kenyans despite increased digitisation in the country’s media industry over the past decade.

This is according to the latest Audience Measurement and Industry Trends report by Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), indicating that most Kenyans still rely on traditional sources for their news and entertainment needs.

“The radio sector is particularly vibrant, with 159 radio stations offering a wide range of content listened to in the fourth quarter of 2023-24,” stated the CA in its report.

“This variety ensures that listeners have numerous options to choose from, catering to different tastes and preferences. In the fourth quarter of 2023-24, audiences had access to 121 television stations, which provide an extensive array of programming."

The switch to digital terrestrial TV in 2015 and an increase in vernacular television and radio stations has further boosted the industry to reach new audiences particularly in rural areas.

According to the report, 80 per cent of those surveyed listed radio as the medium through which they consume media while 97 per cent listed TV and 97 per cent through mobile phones.

“Mobile phones make up about one-third of radio listenership, though traditional radio sets are still the primary means of listening,” explained the CA.

“Social media is mainly accessed through mobile phones and remains a key component of media consumption.”

South Nyanza and Upper Eastern Kenya emerged as the regions with the highest radio listenership at 86 per cent each, with Western and Lake regions at 85 per cent each.

In Nairobi, 80 per cent of respondents said they listened to radio for their media needs while the Coast region reported high levels of television consumption at 86 per cent.

The survey also revealed a gender gap in media consumption with women having less access to all media platforms compared to men.

In the fourth quarter of 2023-24, 82 per cent of men reported engaging with radio in the past week compared to 72 per cent of women.

The same trend was replicated in the consumption of other media platforms with 68 per cent of men listing it as a preferred source of information compared to 49 per cent of women.

At the same time, one out of four respondents reported to rely on more than one platform for their media consumption, with TV, radio and online emerging the top three across board.

“A prominent trend in media consumption has been the integration of multiple platforms, including radio, television, and online mediums,” the CA report said.

“This combined media usage made up 26% of total media consumption during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

"This indicates that a substantial portion of the population is engaging with various media formats simultaneously, encompassing radio broadcasts, television programming, and online content.”

The report comes on the back of broad uptake in streaming services that have taken hold in the country with platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube jostling for eyeballs.

A recent report from consulting firm PWC found that consumer spending in entertainment and media in Kenya had surpassed pre-Covid levels.

“Nigeria is expected to experience the strongest growth in entertainment and media revenue, with revenue expected to more than double from 2022 to 2027,” said PwC in its report.

“While newspapers, consumer magazines and books are forecast to continue to decline in South Africa and Nigeria, Kenya is forecast to achieve growth across all segments.”

In 2022, Kenya’s entertainment and media market grew 9.8 per cent to Sh300 billion. PwC projects that the industry will hit Sh416 billion by 2027 driven by internet advertising and over-the-top streaming platforms.

“Kenya will see the fastest growth in internet advertising revenue globally over the forecast period at 19.2 per cent on average,” said the PwC report.

According to the CA, daily TV consumption in the country marked a marginal increase to stand at 54 per cent, while daily participation in social media decreased from 47 per cent to 45 per cent.

Across the age groups, online usage emerged the top among respondents 15-17 years, followed by newspaper readership and radio.

Respondents between 18-24 similarly listed online as their top media source followed by television, newspaper and radio.

“Kenya's widespread mobile phone usage has driven its internet penetration to some of the highest levels in Africa,” explained the CA.

“Despite these advancements, the rapidly evolving media landscape in Kenya makes it challenging to capture and maintain a wide audience in a highly competitive environment.”

Kiswahili was listed as the top language of radio listenership across the country followed by vernacular and English.

“Swahili stations have a higher listenership in the Western and South Nyanza topographies. Listenership of vernacular stations is highest in the Lower Eastern and Lake regions.”

Rapid adoption of internet and Pay TV was reported in Nairobi and most urban areas, which was attributed to more sophisticated infrastructure compared to rural areas.

“The primary mode of internet access is through smartphones, highlighting their crucial role in connecting users and providing access to information,” CA said.

“As mobile technology advances, ensuring equitable access to smartphones is essential for promoting digital inclusion and bridging connectivity gaps across different demographics.”

According to the latest data from the communications regulator, one out of two Kenyans owns a smartphone as competition among vendors drives down cost of devices.

This puts Kenya among the top countries in Africa leading in smartphone penetration and puts official numbers to a development indicator that had been the topic of much speculation in the sector.

In 2018 the Pew Research Center's global attitudes survey put Kenya's smartphone penetration at 30 per cent and fourth in Africa, behind South Africa (51 per cent), Ghana (35 per cent), Senegal (34 per cent) and Nigeria (32 per cent).