Maasai Mara University receives 200 solar systems to boost clean energy

From left: Bluetti Sales Manager Alex Chen, Maasai Mara University Principal Lankeu Reson (centre) and Bluetti Country Manager Allen Yan.[Bernard Mogaka]

Maasai Mara University has received 200 solar systems, including battery packs, solar panels and lights, aimed at improving its clean energy capacity.

The donation, by Bluetti Kenya, a company specialising in clean energy solutions, is expected to enhance the university's educational environment by providing a reliable power source.

Allen Yan, Bluetti's Country Manager, said the donation supports educational environments and promotes equitable learning across Africa through the LAAF programme.

“We aim to provide clean energy solutions and support sustainable development across Africa,” said Yan.

Prof. Bulitia Godrick Mathews, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic & Student Affairs) at Maasai Mara University, expressed gratitude for the donation.

He noted that the solar systems will help mitigate the impact of frequent power outages, making education more accessible.

“Education is a vital tool for change, and with this donation, we hope to not only light up our classrooms but also the future of our students. This support aligns with our values and contributes to a more sustainable future for our community,” said Prof. Mathews.