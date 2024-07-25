Saudi firm enters Kenyan market with eyes on waterproof technology

Anqa Construction Chemicals (Kenya) sales manager Martin Ndung’u, July 24, 2024. [Graham Kajilwa, Standard]

In the wake of climate change and weather patterns that oscillate between the two extremes of floods and droughts, new construction technologies have become a necessity in the country.

Peeling paint, leaking roofs and chippings from plastered walls are some of the consequences of these two extremes. This is the niche that Anqa Construction Chemicals seeks to fill in the market.

Just four months old in the market, locally, Martin Ndung’u, the manager in charge of sales, says the recent flooding episode in the country ignited some awareness of their products that employ the waterproof and drying system technology.

Some of these products include high-density roof coating, ready-to-use putty for smoothening walls before painting, tile adhesives, damp proof for wet floors, premixed cement and an additive used by cement manufacturers to make their products waterproof.

The products can be used for both construction and repairs.

This technology comes from Saudi Arabia where the parent company is located and manufacturing is done.

Mr Ndung’u says the need for these products was realised when the firm participated in an annual expo in September 2023, this being the first time in the country.

The demand grew when the country was faced with ravaging floods that destroyed homes, livelihoods and other establishments.

“We are trying to penetrate the market. We have had some expo and good feedback from clients and now we are looking into expanding,” he says.

“We have tested the market and we have seen there is that niche that we can exploit.”

Mr Ndung’u says high-end developers who do large establishments and cement manufacturers are softening towards the products.

The firm is also stretching to smallscale buyers but this market is not as expansive due to knowledge, mode of operation of retail hardware businesses and scale.

However, how to work with these retail shops and the possibility of manufacturing locally are in the books as the business grows.

“Sometimes, you find houses where people are currently living and the walls have moulds, paint has chipped, there are bubbles, or swelling of on the walls because there is moisture,” he explains.

He says while there are waterproof products in the market, they do not have the drying element in them.

“They do not do anything about the water trapped in the walls. There is a need to dry up that moisture and our products make sure the walls are dried up while also waterproofing for the future,” says Mr Ndung’u.