Will Gen Z's core message catch on for the rest of us older folk?

Young Kenyans participate in anti-government protests in Nairobi CBD. [File, Standard]

I recently jokingly told someone: “If you do not pay my debt, I will call Gen Z [on you].”

I will soon report his response here. There is a feeling that Generation Z (Gen Z) is “running” the country going by some of President William Ruto’s decisions after their protests.

The most decisive was the dismissal of the entire Cabinet and the “resignation” of the Inspector General of Police. It is said one swallow does not make a summer. We need a few more executive decisions to conclude that Gen Z is the driver or influencer of current national decisions.

If you followed the vetting of the just dismissed Cabinet, you should not be so surprised about the fate of the nation’s top decision-making organ.

Even without protests, the performance of some members was wanting. It seems their learning curve was too flat. And out of curiosity, why didn’t the President dismiss only those implicated in controversies or underperforming? Was the whole Cabinet guilty until proven innocent?

The next layer of government, Principal Secretaries, is running the government. Will they be the next on the chopping board? I need to re-read my high school set book The Government Inspector by Nicolai Gogol.

Constituting the next Cabinet is not going to be easy. With an eye on 2027, there are too many interests to balance - regional balance, Gen Z demands, paying political debts, getting men and women of integer and public expectations. Remember economic reality is harder to change than political reality.

I wish I could talk to the dismissed Cabinet Secretaries and ask them about their experience. Are they the problem or the system they work in? If the system does not change, the next Cabinet will still not perform.

We must be careful that the earthshaking changes like cabinet dismissal do not mask other fundamental changes needed, not just at the top but at lower levels of the government and its institutions.

A good example is that there is no action in the counties. Who will act? The changes proposed by the President, such as the burden of debt; raising domestic resources; expanding job opportunities, eliminating wastage and unnecessary duplication of a multiplicity of government agencies, slaying the dragon of corruption and consequently making the government lean; inexpensive; effective and efficient, go beyond a new cabinet.

Enough on the Cabinet. Gen Z have made their demands. But they have a core message, which I think we have not got clearly. I got the insight when one asked on X-Space why our leaders are not sending their children to go and work abroad.

Gen Z seems to appreciate that Kenya is a great country. It’s not because they waved the Kenyan flag, it came from their hearts.

They have friends and relatives who live abroad. They have probably travelled abroad and know what is good and bad about Kenya.

Their dream is to make Kenya a better country for ourselves and our progeny. Gen Z are saying, “this is our home.” Don’t we keep improving our homes, even when the house is made of mud? Their thinking is that our leaders want to be left with the great country and the opportunities there in. Why are GenZ so convinced Kenya is the place to be, beyond weather and hospitality? They have seen ambassadors of superpowers staying on. There must be something good about this country. I lived abroad for six years and voluntarily came home.

Despite all the problems from corruption to tribalism, Kenya is still a great country. Many Kenyans abroad dream of coming home someday.

Genz seems to be asking: if this country has stood the test of time, gone through so many crises and remained intact, there must be something good – and they want to be part of it. Why else did they keep off violence?

They ask, why did Britons fight Mau Mau for almost a decade? What was so good in Kenya to fight and die for? Why did the UK build gulags like Mageta or Manyani to try and subdue freedom fighters? They never gave up. What was good about Kenya then must still be there!

Many African countries did not fight for their independence. The national pride derived from fighting for our freedom seems to be inspiring Gen Z. They want to live the dream of the founding fathers; they are oozing with patriotism.

They want good governance, meritocracy, a corruption-free nation, equity and equal opportunity for all. And they are willing to do their part in building such a society.

Some are asking why Gen Z are so bold. They have borne the brunt of bad governance.

Our generations and our parents had colonialism to compare with. Things appeared well even with excesses of Kanu.

Gen Z are using universal stands of good governance. which are higher and possibly uncomfortable with our politicians.

Their silent supporters and our leaders have a golden chance to transform this country in the shortest time possible.

We are on a political and economic watershed. Remember your geography? Shall we get to the other side?

Who shall take us there? It can’t be Gen Z alone. A crisis like the current one spawns new heroes. Where are they?