Right to housing: The building block to all other basic human rights

Access to adequate housing is not just a matter of shelter, but a fundamental human right that is essential for the realisation of other rights and for living a life of dignity.

The right to development, as recognised in international law, stresses the importance of ensuring that all individuals have access to housing that meets their basic needs and upholds their human rights.

Despite this right being enshrined in legal frameworks, millions of people around the world continue to live in substandard housing or lack access to it altogether.

One of the primary challenges in realising the right to development in housing is the lack of affordable housing options for low-income individuals and marginalised communities.

In most cases, policies and initiatives often overlook these groups’ unique needs and circumstances, deepening the housing affordability gap.

Governments must make it a priority to develop affordable housing units that are within reach of those with limited financial resources, including individuals with disabilities and those who have experienced displacement.

Another crucial aspect of the right to development in housing is ensuring that policies and initiatives promote economic opportunities for residents.

This involves placing housing in areas that offer access to employment, education, and essential services, as well as equipping residents with the necessary skills and resources to engage in the local economy.

By fostering livelihood opportunities, housing policies can contribute to the overall development and well-being of communities.

Participation and empowerment are also fundamental principles of the right to development in housing.

Communities must have a voice in the planning, design, and management of housing projects that impact them, ensuring that their needs and preferences are taken into consideration.

This not only fosters a sense of ownership and investment in the project but also helps ensure that the housing aligns with the cultural and social needs of the community. Moreover, social inclusion and non-discrimination are essential components of the right to development in housing.

There is a need to develop policies that promote equal access to housing opportunities for all individuals, irrespective of their race, ethnicity, gender, disability, or socioeconomic status.

Addressing issues such as discrimination in the housing market, facilitating accessibility for individuals with disabilities, and providing support for marginalised groups facing barriers to housing access are critical steps.

Sustainable development is yet another pivotal aspect of the Right to Development in housing.

As a result, policies should be designed to advance environmental sustainability, resource efficiency, and resilience to climate change.

This may entail promoting energy-efficient housing, sustainable urban planning, and infrastructure that can withstand natural disasters.

By prioritising sustainable development, housing policies can contribute to communities’ long-term well-being and help mitigate climate change’s impacts.

Additionally, the realisation of the right to development in housing necessitates robust legal frameworks and accountability mechanisms.

Governments bear the responsibility of establishing laws and policies that safeguard the right to housing, including measures against forced evictions, ensuring tenure security, and providing avenues for redress in cases of violations.

International cooperation is also paramount, as addressing development challenges requires collaboration among nations in areas such as financial assistance, technology transfer, capacity building, and knowledge sharing.

In conclusion, the right to development in housing is not just a mere aspiration but an intrinsic human right that is essential for the realisation of other rights and for living a life of dignity.

Achieving these rights demands, a comprehensive approach that tackles issues of affordability, livelihood opportunities, participation and empowerment, social inclusion and non-discrimination, sustainable development, legal frameworks and accountability, and international cooperation.

By prioritising these principles and working collaboratively to address the challenges of housing development, we can create a world where everyone has access to adequate housing and the opportunity to lead a life of dignity and well-being.

The writer is the Group Marketing Manager at Mi Vida Homes