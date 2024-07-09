Hybrid vehicle technology offers perfect roadmap to carbon-neutral mobility

Arvinder Reel, Managing Director, CFAO Mobility Kenya. [Courtesy]

Transportation, in its traditional form, has long been a cornerstone of modern civilisation, enabling trade, travel, and cultural exchange.

However, this progress has come at a significant environmental cost. The conventional modes of transportation, reliant on fossil fuels, have left a deep carbon footprint, contributing substantially to global greenhouse gas emissions.

It is upon this realisation that it has become evident that a shift towards sustainable transportation is not just desirable—it is imperative.

As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and urbanisation, the need for sustainable transportation solutions becomes increasingly evident.

Sustainable transportation goes beyond merely replacing fossil fuels; it encompasses a holistic approach to mobility that prioritizes environmental health, social equity, and economic viability.

One of these leading efforts to support robust transit systems is to incorporate hybrid electric vehicle technology as a sure way to increase urban productivity and realise inclusive growth.

Hybrid cars are gaining popularity in Africa due to their ability to cover long distances, making them suitable for countries with limited charging infrastructure.

Simply put, hybrid cars represent the most advanced and innovative solution in the modern automotive industry, using the combustion engine when it is in action and the phenomenon of regenerative braking.

Particularly, the main difference between a hybrid and an electric vehicle is how each is powered; a hybrid switches seamlessly between a blend of petrol and electric power, whereas an electric vehicle runs on battery power alone.

Since hybrid cars use self-charging technology, they offer many of the benefits of electric power – such as travelling some of the time with electric power only – without needing to be plugged in.

Given the combination of gas and electric motors, the two motors work together to greatly increase a vehicle’s fuel efficiency, lower its emissions, and overcome each type of engine’s shortcomings.

By combining the advantages of zero-emission travel and improved fuel efficiency, these hybrid technologies have the power to reshape our cities, making them greener, quieter, and more liveable for everyone.

A forecast by Future Market Insights that the hybrid vehicles market will expand at a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4 per cent and surpass a market value of $335 billion (Sh43.2 trillion) by the end of 2026 presents an opportunity for us to factor in the “green” environmental aesthetic during production to save on the ever-rising fuel costs as a basis toward securing a carbon-neutral future.

It is refreshing to note that our collective dedication to reducing emissions and environmental impact through hybrid vehicle models is a beacon of hope.

As we strive for carbon neutrality and push the boundaries of eco-friendly technology, we are paving the way for a greener, more sustainable automotive future.

The transition to hybrid vehicles is not just a trend; it is a transformational journey that all automakers are on.

Driven by environmental responsibility, consumer demand, regulatory changes, global competition, and infrastructure development, the automotive industry is moving into uncharted territory, giving us a glimpse into the future of mobility.