Cottage industry is our best bet in manufacturing

Cottage industries, whose breastpin remains small-scale production, are operated from homes or small workshops.

That notwithstanding, they hold the key to inspiring a flourishing manufacturing culture in spite of the rudimentary domiciles they operate in. Let’s explore why setting up cottage industries is the best way to ignite a manufacturing culture.

One, cottage industries are easier to establish compared to large-scale manufacturing concerns. They require less capital investment and minimal financial resources to set up. This low entry barrier allows more people to join in.

Individuals and families can run small-scale production units at home riding the crest of local resources and skills. This is useful for propagating an industrial production ethos among locals.

Two, cottage industries often utilise traditional skills and artisanal techniques passed down through generations. Examples in Kenya include, basket-weaving, making of beaded jewellery, woodcarving, pottery and soapstone sculpturing.

By encouraging the establishment and growth of such skills, communities can preserve their cultural heritage while promoting traditional craftsmanship simultaneously. What is needed is guided and continuous scaling up of innovations.

Three, since cottage industries normally use local materials and resources, they help reduce dependency on imported raw materials. Local resource utilisation fosters a sense of self-reliance and sustainability thus strengthening communal sensibilities towards a healthy manufacturing culture.

Utilising readily available raw materials reduces production costs while enhancing the viability of manufacturing in regions where large-scale industrialisation may not be feasible. Moreover, this practice supports the local economy and augments value-chains while encouraging profitable use of natural resources.

Four, cottage industries are instrumental in creating jobs and empowering communities. They provide opportunities in rural and semi-urban areas where formal employment is scarce.

Five, the small-scale and flexible nature of cottage industries render them more amenable to rapid adaptation to market changes and consumer demands. This agility fosters a culture of innovation as producers are often closely connected to their customers and can quickly respond to feedback and align with emerging trends.

Six, if well anchored through managerial order and decorum, cottage industries are often more sustainable compared to large-scale manufacturing. They generally have a smaller carbon footprint, use less energy and produce less waste.

Seven, cottage industries naturally promote an entrepreneurial spirit while laying the foundation for a vibrant manufacturing culture. With the government’s intention to complete the setting up of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPS) in all our 47 counties, the dream of spurring manufacturing away from Nairobi and other major urban centres across Kenya is no longer be a mirage.

The writer is CS for Industrialisation, Trade and Industry