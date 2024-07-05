Threads, one year on

Threads Icons including the new ones. [File, Courtesy]

Threads, Meta's social media platform, marked its first anniversary on July 5.

To commemorate this milestone, the platform introduced three new app icons for its users, available free of charge.

These special icons are limited, accessible only from July 5 to July 12.

Reflecting on the past

Since its launch last year, Threads has seen remarkable growth, drawing in 100 million users within its inaugural week.

Despite varying levels of engagement across different regions, the platform has achieved global success.

Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, reports that Threads now boasts over 175 million monthly active users worldwide, with India emerging as its largest market.

Here in Kenya, a significant number of Instagram users have adopted Threads and engage with it regularly.

However, compared to other social media platforms, its overall engagement remains relatively modest.

Influencers and active users recognize its potential for audience engagement and foresee monetisation opportunities, with potential Threads influencers on the horizon.

The Future of Threads

Social media analysts emphasize that the future success of Threads in the country hinges on several factors, including the introduction of monetization options for influencers.

They argue that such incentives would encourage influencers to invest in building and retaining their audiences. Furthermore, they suggest that for sustained growth, Threads must identify its unique niche and carve out a distinct space within the competitive landscape dominated by platforms like X.

According to experts, addressing these challenges and maintaining a focus on continual improvement could position Threads as a sustainable and engaging platform for users worldwide.