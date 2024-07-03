How I turned a job loss into a thriving mitumba business

Charity Theuri fitting clothes at her shop. [Yvonne Chepkwony, Standard]

Life often throws us unexpected curveballs, testing our resilience and determination in ways we could never have imagined.

In 2020, Charity Theuri faced a series of setbacks, including losing her job as a merchandiser at a company she had worked for since 2015. No one prepared her for that, and she didn't know what to do or where to start.

Theuri, who owned a second-hand clothes business, had to venture into selling food and even opened a shop that failed to pick up. At her shop, she is busy with customers fitting clothes and selecting fancy attires to ensure their satisfaction.

"The customers are my priority," Theuri told the Enterprise, adding that their joy when satisfied with her service and attire brings her happiness.

Venturing into second-hand clothes in Nakuru was not her first option. Her dream was to enrol in media school and become a journalist, but fate had different plans.

“When I finished my secondary education, I wanted to be a journalist. I always fantasized about reporting news on television, but unfortunately, I lacked the school fees to pursue my dreams,” she said.

After failing to enrol, she opted for an accounting course with the idea of becoming a banker. She maintained faith, hoping things would change as she tried to explore every opportunity that came her way.

“I’m a risk taker. I have tried to venture into all sorts of businesses, but I found a satisfying niche in second-hand clothes. Now I sell women's wear and scarves because it's something I can relate to,” she said.

Theuri recounts her journey and memories of resilience, surviving in a town away from home. She worked as a merchandiser since 2015 and was later promoted to supervisor, but lost the job in January 2020.

In 2018, she got a part-time job advertising second-hand clothes on the open street along Kenyatta Avenue from around 5 to 7 pm, paid according to sales.

“When my contract was terminated, I was forced to do anything that would sustain me. I never imagined that I would just stop going to my job,” she said.

How she started

In June 2020, Theuri established her business after trying her luck in the hotel industry, which failed to pick up.

“I love to cook, so after my contract wasn't renewed in January 2020, I decided to start cooking food and supplying it to customers. I remember one Saturday when I had 15 tins but sold only five, which demoralized me,” she added.

The experience frustrated her, but she later joined hands with a friend to open a hotel, which also failed to pick up. Following this, she decided to start her second-hand business with a capital of Sh100,000, saved over the years.

She learned to treat customers well, which helped market her business and bring referrals.

“Anyone can be a buyer; never underestimate your customers. Your first approach and impression matter a lot, as customers always remember how you treated them,” Theuri added.

She invested in restocking her inventory as customers are excited about new products and the latest trends.

“The field has helped me master the art of understanding people. The moment a customer enters my shop, I can tell if someone is a potential client or not. No matter the case, I treat them equally without discrimination,” Theuri added.

In the first months after opening her business, she explained that she made profits.

However, the hike in the prices of second-hand clothes affects her business, as it becomes difficult to increase prices for loyal customers.

“County council officers have been against displaying dummies outside, making it difficult to showcase clothes that would attract customers,” she added.

The rainy season is the worst period for Theuri, as business slows down, making it difficult to make sales.

Theuri lamented that sometimes, bales have their cons, as some clothes are worn out or do not match the buying price.

“Business has taught me to be patient because every day is not a happy hour. Anything can happen. Never do something just because your competitor does; have a strategic plan for success,” she added.

Her mother, she said, is her support system and has always supported her through challenges and provided business advice.

The business is her source of income, allowing her to restock her shop, feed her family, and support her needs. Her vision is to open second-hand branches across the country.

She markets her products online via social media and uses texts to reach diverse clients.

“I always text my clients directly, after seeking their consent, to keep them updated when I’m opening stock,” she added.