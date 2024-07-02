To pacify Gen Z, we have to right our economic wrongs

President William Ruto during the Presidential Roundtable at State House, Nairobi on June 30, 2024. [PCS, Standard]

President Ruto has shown his willingness to engage with Generation Z (Gen Z).

That will hopefully pacify them and reduce the national anger. Let me give the economic route to pacification.

The political reality is that once in power after elections, you are protected for five years with salary perks and other benefits. That’s why politics rivals medicine or engineering as the most lucrative profession.

The rest, outside this group, are left to fend for themselves. They make up 80 per cent of the informal sector’s economy (and voters). That was the focus of Kenya Kwanza in the 2022 polls and it paid off handsomely, until now.

The informal sector has something in common with the government. Both live on deficits.

That is why in no time, the streets of Nairobi were back to normal after last Thursday’s street demons.

Members of the informal sector, popularised as “hustlers” need to make ends meet, and in real-time. The government does not raise enough money; that is why we are borrowing or introducing new or higher taxes.

Back to dialogue contents. Start with the return of meritocracy. Gen Z and the rest of us know there are limited job opportunities.

But how are they given out? It’s based on merit or who you know. That includes very public jobs like teachers or even policemen.

We are told to work hard in school, but does that count in the job market? How do we build a meritocratic society?

Two, let’s ensure they get quality education, not just any education. The Asian community has flourished in the US and other countries because they get into professions that are invariant to time and different regions.

Think of it: a computer guru, surgeon, engineer, or scientist can work anywhere in the world. You can’t be a Member of the County Assembly (MCA) in the US or China because you have a PhD in political science. No pun intended.

We must relook at the curriculum; why do study about Zinjanthropus when we know so little about ourselves, Homo Sapiens?

Three, many Gen Z want money not just schooling. We should not pursue more degrees for lack of jobs.

Many children long for an income because they have seen their parents and relatives enjoy the money.

How do we make the economy receptive to such youngsters? We can make it easier to expand current businesses and create more jobs.

We can make it easier to start businesses. Have you heard complaints from entrepreneurs from registering a business to filing taxes? What about exporting or importing raw materials and multiple licenses with each a bribe point?

Remember, 80 per cent of Kenyans are in the informal sector. Four, do we recall the Najivunia Kuwa Mkenya (I’m proudly Kenyan) campaign?

Does it surprise you that the late President Kibaki raised more taxes as national pride rose?

Gen Z are very patriotic carrying the Kenyan flag everywhere. Can that patriotism be channelled to economic activities?

No Kenyan is saying no to taxes. They just want to know where their hard-earned tax goes. The patriotism envisaged by this group should be harnessed for national good.

Five, corruption must be confronted head-on. Nothing angers an average Kenyan than corruption.

Why do the police correct money from matatus? What service can you get without a bribe?

Why all the bribes and complaints over budget deficits? What if all that money went to the government?

Why can’t those mentioned adversely step aside and get back their jobs after they are cleared? What of conflict of interest?

Should government officials do business with the government? The Gen Z are not in any government; they are cut off from the deals.

Pray once we involve them in government, they will not be co-opted! Corruption must be uprooted together with hypocrisy even in hallowed institutions.

Six, Gen Zs have many great ideas. Some could create the next Toyota or Facebook.

We must allow them to try their ideas without the stigma of failure. That should start in schools where the concept of right and wrong answers should be moderated with independent thought.

Does Kenya Intellectual Property Institute (KIPI) have branches in all the counties like courts?

Why are our universities closed shop? Why can’t they allow anyone with a great idea to share them? Should they not be stimulating innovation in their neighbourhoods?

Seven, the dialogue must involve how to make Gen Z global citizens. How much do they interact with fellow East Africans, Africans and the rest of the world?

How can we make Kenya a melting pot so that their ideas can be cross-fertilised with ideas from elsewhere?

Gen Z has broken the tribal and class lines. Can they use that to reach out to the rest of the world, with their ideas and dreams? Can they take Kenya to space? Can they help us colonise exoplanets?

Eight, how shall they ensure they will be better than us, loving work, more honest, more caring, thinking intergenerational? How shall they ensure we shall live in harmony with nature and one another?

Nine, how will they be involved in decision-making at all levels, from boardrooms to the villages while not fearing low data, low battery and marriage?

Finally, Gen Z must give us the Kenyan dream and be realistic. What Kenya would they like to inherit?

What would it take to get there? What role would they play? What should be the role of the older generation in this? What else have I left out? Over to you, Gen Z.