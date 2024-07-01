The Standard

Kenyan students get tech boost as Suss Ads launches national skills initiative

By Brian Ngugi | 1h ago
Suss Ads Managing Partner Dennis Maina hands over a cheque to Githumu Boys High School during the launch of Suss NextGen Programme. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

Kenyan students are set to benefit from a new national programme aimed at equipping them with the skills and resources needed to succeed in the digital age.

The initiative dubbed ‘the Suss NextGen Programme’, was launched by the leading Marketing and Technology (MarTech) Agency, Suss Ads.

The program will provide high schools and tertiary institutions across the country with essential tech-led platforms, knowledge, resources, and opportunities.

 Githumu Boys High School, the alma mater of Suss Ads Managing Partner Dennis Maina, is one of the first beneficiaries.

The school received a commitment of Sh500,000 to revitalise its tech lab, with an initial donation of Sh100,000 from Suss Ads.

"We recognize the pivotal role technology plays in modern education," said Maina. "The Suss NextGen Program is our way of equipping students with the tools they need to excel in today's digital landscape."

The programme aims to bridge the gap in technology access and educational opportunities for Kenyan students. Githumu Boys Deputy Principal Vincent Mutuku welcomed the initiative, highlighting the previous challenges faced by the school due to limited computer availability. The new equipment will significantly improve student learning, he said.

Maina's vision extends beyond Githumu Boys. He hopes the program will empower the next generation of Kenyans digitally and close the digital divide. The initiative also resonated with students like James Omollo, who praised the programme and the involvement of a successful alumnus like Maina.

"This is a great example for all students," Omollo said, "and it's motivating to see one of our former students become one of Africa's youngest entrepreneurs."

The launch of the Suss NextGen Program coincides with Suss Ads' third anniversary. Maina expressed gratitude for the partnerships that have fueled the agency's growth and pledged to continue working towards a future where every student thrives in a digitally interconnected world.

Related Topics

Tech Skills Boost The Suss NextGen Programme Digital Technology Digital Trechnology Upskill
.

Latest Stories

Huawei pushes for greener mobile networks to enhance capabilities
Huawei pushes for greener mobile networks to enhance capabilities
Sci & Tech
By Patrick Vidija
21 mins ago
Associations condemn human rights abuses amid protests
National
By David Njaaga
47 mins ago
Disillusioned teachers flee to the US in search of greener pastures
Education
By Gitau Wanyoike
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

House of puppets: An underwhelming National Assembly
By Brian Otieno 48 mins ago
Premium House of puppets: An underwhelming National Assembly
Why Gen Z viciously dismissed Ruto's olive branch for dialogue
By Benjamin Imende 48 mins ago
Premium Why Gen Z viciously dismissed Ruto's olive branch for dialogue
Keter abduction sparks fear, fury amidst spate of kidnappings
By Francis Ontomwa 48 mins ago
Premium Keter abduction sparks fear, fury amidst spate of kidnappings
MPs avoid churches after Gen Zs vow to eject them from podiums
By Standard Team 48 mins ago
Premium MPs avoid churches after Gen Zs vow to eject them from podiums
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved