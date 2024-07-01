Kenyan students get tech boost as Suss Ads launches national skills initiative

Suss Ads Managing Partner Dennis Maina hands over a cheque to Githumu Boys High School during the launch of Suss NextGen Programme. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

Kenyan students are set to benefit from a new national programme aimed at equipping them with the skills and resources needed to succeed in the digital age.

The initiative dubbed ‘the Suss NextGen Programme’, was launched by the leading Marketing and Technology (MarTech) Agency, Suss Ads.

The program will provide high schools and tertiary institutions across the country with essential tech-led platforms, knowledge, resources, and opportunities.

Githumu Boys High School, the alma mater of Suss Ads Managing Partner Dennis Maina, is one of the first beneficiaries.

The school received a commitment of Sh500,000 to revitalise its tech lab, with an initial donation of Sh100,000 from Suss Ads.

"We recognize the pivotal role technology plays in modern education," said Maina. "The Suss NextGen Program is our way of equipping students with the tools they need to excel in today's digital landscape."

The programme aims to bridge the gap in technology access and educational opportunities for Kenyan students. Githumu Boys Deputy Principal Vincent Mutuku welcomed the initiative, highlighting the previous challenges faced by the school due to limited computer availability. The new equipment will significantly improve student learning, he said.

Maina's vision extends beyond Githumu Boys. He hopes the program will empower the next generation of Kenyans digitally and close the digital divide. The initiative also resonated with students like James Omollo, who praised the programme and the involvement of a successful alumnus like Maina.

"This is a great example for all students," Omollo said, "and it's motivating to see one of our former students become one of Africa's youngest entrepreneurs."

The launch of the Suss NextGen Program coincides with Suss Ads' third anniversary. Maina expressed gratitude for the partnerships that have fueled the agency's growth and pledged to continue working towards a future where every student thrives in a digitally interconnected world.