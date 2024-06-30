Maximise on mobile AI to monetize 5.5G user experience, network carriers told

Network carriers across the world have been urged to take advantage of Mobile Artificial Intelligence and monetise user experience using the 5.5G. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

Huawei's Corporate Senior Vice President and President of ICT Sales and Service Li Peng said years of concerted effort across the industry have prepared networks, services, and the business ecosystem for the large-scale commercial use of 5.5G.

Speaking at MWC Shanghai 2024 on June 27, 2024, Peng said for carriers to hit the ground running, business model innovation and capability integration are key to maximising return on investment in 5.5G with a focus on delivering a differentiated user experience.

"The mobile AI era is here and to stimulate new forms of untapped demand, carriers can integrate their network, cloud, and AI capabilities to deliver a differentiated range of connected experiences,” he said.

Peng said carriers should grasp this good opportunity to explore innovative business models, driving a shift from single-factor to multi-factor monetisation from monetising traffic to monetizing the experience itself.

This he said, is key to creating greater value for users of all types and leading industry development in the mobile AI era.

While comparing the mobile industry to the aviation industry in the 1970s, when airlines began providing passengers with differentiated cabin services by classifying cabin seats into first class, business class, and economy class, and then launching more personalised service offerings such as airport lounges and third-party privileges, Peng said high-quality supply is key to stimulating the new demand.

“To date, the mobile communications industry has achieved incredible growth through nonstop technological and business model innovation. And now, the time has arrived to work on more innovative supply,” he said.

Mr Peng said as mobile communications technology evolves to 5.5G, the industry should integrate its network, cloud, and AI capabilities to stimulate new and latent demand among users. This will help drive industry upgrade and more robust, high-speed growth.

Deterministic network experience

Mr Peng said that different people have different requirements for network experience.

Business travelers tend to prefer greater downlink speeds, whereas live-streamers and gamers might care more about uplink and network latency.

“5.5G networks improve bandwidth by a factor of 10, and allow carriers to guarantee a solid connected experience anytime and anywhere with wireless QCI-based scheduling, guaranteed bit rate (GBR), and intelligent user and service evaluation and policy generation through the core network's Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF),” said Mr Peng.

He said as a result, carriers can design a diverse range of targeted packages for different groups of people and provide personalised services that increase revenue and improve loyalty among high-end customers.

Cloud phones

According to Peng, powered by the high bandwidth and low latency provided by 5G networks and on-demand deployment of cloud resource pools, cloud phones can better meet the needs of different types of users for real-time computing power, data isolation, and online collaboration.

He said subscribers to this service can enjoy one-stop access to on-demand streaming and other member privileges on their virtual cloud devices.

5.5G enables a richer array of B2B products and offerings

Mr Peng argued that the 5.5G delivers enhanced capabilities in terms of uplink and downlink speeds, latency, positioning, and deterministic networking.

He said these can be used to further upgrade the 30,000+ industry-specific private networks that have already been deployed, effectively extending network capabilities from auxiliary systems to core production systems and creating greater industrial value.

“On top of basic 5G network services, carriers can also provide SLA-guaranteed services and value-added services like reliable network design, intelligent edge services, and high-precision positioning,” he said.

While noting the 5.5G is a perfect fit for countries with train operations, he said the high-precision positioning in tunnels, alongside applications such as 5G-powered automatic video inspection and AI-powered vehicle inspection, all train lines can make intelligent O&M a practical reality.