Huawei targets operator revenue growth with global launch of 5G-A pioneers' pogram

Huawei hosted the launch of 5G-A Pioneers program at the Shanghai MWC 2024 in China on June 26, 2024. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

Huawei has today hosted the launch of the 5G-A Pioneers Program aimed at amplifying 5G's success in the 5G-A era and how to tap into the potential of operator revenue growth.

The launch also aimed at seizing opportunities from the upcoming intelligent world to create new market space for growth amid efforts to drive consumers faster to the intelligent world.

Themed ‘driving shared success with 5G-A’, the event at the 2024 edition of MWC in Shanghai, China brought together pioneering 5G operators from around the world with discussions focusing on how to drive the high-quality development of 5G-A networks.

Huawei’s Executive Director of the Board and Chairman of ICT Infrastructure David Wang said 5G has become the fastest-developing generation of mobile communications technology that we have ever seen.

“The pioneering operators who first adopted 5G have all achieved phased business success. The first standards release for 5G-Advanced – 3GPP Release-18 – was also officially frozen on June 28, 2024, in Shanghai. This is a key milestone for the 5G industry, as it will make 2024 the first year of commercial 5G-A deployment,” said Mr Wang.

Wang said 5G-A will be the path forward in protecting vested investment while creating new business opportunities by expanding business boundaries.

“As we look towards 2030, the industry as a whole will need to ramp up efforts to reinforce 5G-A technologies and support the healthy development of 5G. This is how we will ensure a prosperous 5G industry in the long term and make the world a better place,” he said.

According to Mr Wang, Huawei looks forward to bringing the intelligent world into reality, faster, by working hand-in-hand with the industry to build healthy 5G-A ecosystems, upgrade 5G-A standards, and share in the benefits of 5G-A development.

Huawei and its operator partners jointly announced the 5G-A Pioneers Program and the six specific consensuses they had reached during the launch ceremony.

These consensuses Wang said will maximise the value of advanced 5G-A capabilities, promote 5G-A development, and further advance the industry by promoting pioneer operators, pioneer cities, business model upgrades, high-quality networks, service innovation and thriving ecosystems.

“Moving forward, Huawei will continue to support operators' innovation efforts in networks, services, and ecosystems, and help them build differentiated competitiveness in the 5G-A era,” said Wang adding, “Their ultimate goal is to promote high-quality industry development and enable digital and intelligent transformation for a better and more intelligent world.”

MWC Shanghai 2024 is being held from June 26 to June 28 in Shanghai, China, where Huawei is expected to showcase its latest products and solutions.

Wang said the 2024 launch marks the first year of commercial 5G-A, and F5G-A gigabit optical network deployment has already begun.

He said synergies across networks, cloud, and intelligence are set to give rise to pervasive intelligent applications and increasingly diverse user experiences.