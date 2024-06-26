Huawei announces plan to bring AI networks to elevate productivity

When Huawei Technologies unveiled a plan to bring AI to elevate network productivity at the Shanghai MWC 2024 in China on June 26, 2024. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

Huawei Technologies has unveiled a plan to bring AI to networks amid efforts to elevate network productivity.

The plan focuses on building an ecosystem of RAN Intelligent Agent in collaboration with operators to increase network productivity with its first phase targeting 1,000 site engineers and 10,000 sites across China’s major towns of Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Bangkok, Jinan, and Shenzhen within a half year.

While giving a keynote address at the MWC Shanghai 2024 for the 5G-A and AI Roundtable, the Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Wireless Solution Eric Zhao said after three years of arduous efforts, the telecom sector has seen 5G-A progress from vision to reality, and 2024 has been hailed as the first year of commercial 5G-A.

“To date, 5G-A has displayed quite impressive performance in terms of network, business, and device developments. Now, mobile networks face growing challenges related to complicated O&M, differentiated network characteristics, and diverse experience-driven operations,”said Mr Zhao.

He said in line with the trend, Huawei has proposed bringing AI to networks, that is to build a RAN Intelligent Agent that can reshape network O&M, experience, and services.

This method of bringing AI to 5G-A networks he said, will prove effective in boosting network productivity.

The RAN Intelligent Agent provides copilots that support role-based chatbots and agents that support scenario-based solution automation.

Reshape O&M

According to Mr Zhao, RAN Intelligent Agent boosts efficiency by simplifying processes with an impressive example of this being the field maintenance engineer copilot that Huawei launched.

“As the first of its kind, the copilot is an AI-based assistant that autonomously generates solution policies based on extensive expert knowledge to significantly increase efficiency. During a field case, it facilitated the handling of an optical path fault with tenfold efficiency,” said Mr Zhao.

Reshape experience

He said the RAN Intelligent Agent enables networks to autonomously optimize experience and energy saving.

The optimisation is automated based on multi-dimensional high-precision real-time sensing and the generation and delivery of optimal experience and energy-saving policies.

Zhao said in an area covered by 223 cells, RAN Intelligent Agent has been operating stably for thousands of hours, automatically maximising performance while keeping energy consumption the lowest possible.

This to him, is the first time Huawei has worked with operators to implement such automated network O&M.

Reshape services

Zhao also said RAN Intelligent Agent enables experience-driven service operations through the real-time evaluation of network resources.

This allows operators to provision new services as soon as they are needed and ensure a deterministic service experience.

The 5G-A livestreaming assurance package is incredibly helpful in this regard.

“As the world's first live-streaming package of its kind, it provides fruit farmers with the deterministic uplink speeds that they need to reach customers through live-streaming, offering a good example of how operators innovate business models to accelerate monetization,” he said.

Zhao added, “Our goal is to bring AI to networks. To achieve this, we will, for our part, shift from a solution provider to a co-builder of intelligent networks. We believe that the co-growth of RAN Intelligent Agent and networks will create more extensive business value, transform networks more rapidly, and lead our industry into a new era of intelligence.”

The MWC Shanghai 2024 is being held from today to June 28, 2024, in Shanghai, China.

Huawei is expected to showcase its latest products and solutions as 2024 marks the first year since the deployment of commercial 5.5G, and F5.5G gigabit optical networks.

Zhao said synergies across networks, cloud, and intelligence are set to give rise to pervasive intelligent applications and increasingly diverse user experiences.

“Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, Huawei will dive into exciting topics like how to amplify 5G's success in the 5.5G era and how to tap into the potential of operator revenue growth to bring us even faster to the intelligent world,” said Mr Zhao.