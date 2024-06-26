Ashley Njoroge: Kenyan linking local start-ups to Silicon Valley's megabucks

Ashley Njoroge. [Courtesy]

Ashley Njoroge’s journey to becoming a pivotal figure in America’s Silicon Valley is one of resilience.

As a young girl growing up in Kenya, she always dreamt of emigrating to the United States.

But her parents encouraged her to remain in Kenya in her younger years to develop a sense of identity and remain in touch with her Kenyan roots.

“At that time, I was too young to understand,” Ms Njoroge said in a recent interview.

“But now, I see how being rooted in both worlds allows me to translate their unique contexts fluently.”

Ms Njoroge began her career in investments, where she coincidentally discovered her talent for public speaking.

During company events, she would command the stage whenever she took over the microphone, making a name for herself among her peers.

Her passion for people and storytelling grew even stronger as her career progressed.

“It was ironic that someone who spent hours on Excel doing financial modelling felt most energised interacting with people,” she said.

Driven by this passion, and despite strong opposition from her parents and mentor, she made the bold leap from a stable investment career to the uncertain world of broadcast media.

The move, which she describes as one of her best career decisions, saw her create and host The Millionaire Mind, a TV show spotlighting the journeys of start-up founders in Kenya at a time when the start-up culture was not yet mainstream.

The move to media was just the beginning of a broader quest to make a global impact, which with time propelled her to the University of California, Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism.

“Moving to a new country is like starting a new life,” she said. “You have to find your voice again, understand cultural differences and navigate new social dynamics.”

Her experience was challenging, but it gave her the cultural fluency she needed to be a bridge between Kenya and the US.

Her time at Berkeley was transformative, culminating in numerous awards before she transitioned into the tech industry, where business and storytelling merged into one, eventually leading to her current marketing role.

While in tech, Ms Njoroge remained connected to the Kenyan start-up ecosystem.

“A lot of my friends are founders, so I was itching to plug back in. I always wondered how we could leverage tech professionals in Silicon Valley to enhance our African digital ecosystem,” she said.

Through Africans in the Bay, an initiative she co-founded, she curated the much-needed spaces for African tech professionals to connect, collaborate and address industry challenges and opportunities.

“We partnered to organise events that unite tech professionals in leadership to explore how our collective expertise could elevate African representation in the global tech scene,” said one of her colleagues, King’ori Kanyi, an executive in Silicon Valley who, in addition to his day job at Philips, runs a nonprofit that partners with Africans in the Bay area.

Such events covered critical topics, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), global semiconductor production and supply chains, talent pipeline development and strategies to support the African start-up ecosystem.

Many of the initiatives born from these discussions are currently shaping the future of the tech industry.

Today, Ms Njoroge navigates the intersections of media, marketing and business, leveraging her unique position to amplify Africa’s tech narrative and unlock its digital potential.

From her vantage point in San Francisco, she says, US tech firms are increasingly recognising Africa’s potential.

This recognition is not just theoretical; it is translating into tangible investments and collaborations that are reshaping Africa’s tech landscape.

In May this year, for instance, Microsoft and G42 pledged a record-breaking $1 billion (Sh129 billion) to boost Kenya’s digital economy with a green data centre, initiatives in AI, skills training and internet connectivity.

Google also recently announced the commissioning of Umoja, a new fibre optic cable connecting Africa to Australia, in addition to its expanded cybersecurity collaboration with Kenya, thus deepening its commitment to Africa’s digital transformation.

The presence of Big Tech in Kenya highlights the country’s growing strategic importance as a tech hub and sets a precedent for others considering entry into the African market.

Meanwhile, Kenya has intensified its efforts to position itself as Africa’s tech hub, leveraging the diaspora for support.

Digital platforms like WhatsApp groups, X (formerly Twitter) Spaces and LinkedIn have become increasingly instrumental in uniting tech enthusiasts from both worlds.

These spaces have multiplied in recent years, enabling more connections and collaborations. As a result, organisations like Kenya-USA Tech Forum (KUSAT) have been key players in nurturing these connections and driving collective action.

Ms Njoroge’s role in these diaspora-led initiatives has laid the groundwork for her involvement in promoting Kenya’s tech potential. Her leadership in crafting Kenya’s investment narrative at the White House during President William Ruto’s historic State visit to the US in May was one of her more recent achievements.

“It showcased Kenya’s potential on one of the world’s biggest stages. This was a huge milestone for me, and even though it feels amazing, I truly believe it is just the beginning. We are on a long journey to make a big impact and I am excited to see what we achieve next.”

The efforts to position Kenya as a leading tech hub extend far beyond individual projects. These initiatives rely on collaborations with local partners who share a common vision. One such partner is Qhala, whose mission is to “catalyse Africa’s digital future.”

Ms Njoroge and several Silicon Valley partners are collaborating with Qhala to bring more investors to Kenya through an inaugural tech conference focused on connecting Silicon Valley and Silicon Savannah.

Additionally, they are promoting the benefits of business process outsourcing (BPO) to Silicon Valley start-ups, highlighting how off-shore talent-hiring can provide significant cost advantages while driving employment and economic growth in Kenya.

“There is a significant opportunity for Kenya in the BPO space,” said Qhala Chief Executive Dr Shikoh Gitau.

“Many global investors, corporations and start-ups often choose the Philippines for their BPO operations, despite Kenya ranking higher as an outsourcing hub. We are actively working to change that perception and highlight Kenya’s advantages in this sector.”

Despite these opportunities, challenges remain. “Even with all the potential in Kenya, we face significant hurdles,” explained Ms Njoroge.

One major issue is the relatively small Total Addressable Market (TAM), which can discourage large-scale investments.

Investors seek large TAMs to find unicorns, and the perceived risk of investing in Africa compounds this challenge.

This leads to a traditional bias among some investors, who favour founders with familiar profiles—those who have studied in Ivy League colleges and spent time in the US before returning to Africa.

Unfortunately, many African founders do not fit this mould, which limits opportunities for many capable founders.

Ms Njoroge pointed out the need to carefully consider the type of capital required for local start-ups.

She questioned whether venture capital is the right fit for most local start-ups, given that the typical 10-year VC horizon may not be realistic in a market with little to no Initial Public Offers (IPOs) at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

To navigate these challenges, she advocates for more patient capital, concessional financing and a better understanding of local contexts.

“We need investors who are willing to support long-term growth rather than seeking quick exits,” she said.

“It is about building sustainable businesses that can thrive in Africa’s unique environment,” added Ms Njoroge.