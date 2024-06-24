The Standard

Digital transformation must take precedence in the insurance industry

By Fred Ruoro | 57m ago
CIC General Insurance Managing Director Fred Ruoro. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

In Kenya, as in many parts of the world, the insurance sector is fundamentally revered as a provider of financial security and stability to individuals and businesses alike.

However, despite its importance, the industry has often been perceived as a slow adopter of new technologies in favour of its traditional modus operandi. 

To truly expand and thrive in the post-pandemic era, the Kenyan insurance industry must embrace digital transformation and innovation in line with evolving consumer patterns. 

According to the 2023 Economic Survey by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Kenya’s insurance penetration rate is at 2.3 per cent.

This differs in comparison to regional leaders like South Africa at 10 per cent and is below the global average of seven per cent, highlighting an urgent need for a paradigm shift in favour of the deployment of new technologies. 

The 2024 Insurance Outlook report by Deloitte further underscores this seismic shift with artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology identified as key drivers in amplifying operational efficiencies and catalysing innovation in product development. 

One of the primary benefits of embracing digitisation is the potential to reach previously underserved or untapped markets. 

By harnessing technology, insurance companies can extend their reach to everyone in urban to remote areas and offer microinsurance products tailored to people in the low-income bracket. 

Mobile phone penetration stands at 62.96 million as of last year, translating into a device penetration rate of 124.5 per cent where smartphones account for  58.3 per cent and feature phones (better known as Kabambes) being  66.2 per cent can play a big role in enhancing the new mode of insurance products consumption. 

Digital transformation can also significantly improve operational efficiency within the insurance industry.  

Introducing automated systems, reducing administrative costs and improving the speed and accuracy of policy issuance, claims processing, and customer service could significantly improve service delivery and hence increase the uptake. 

This not only benefits insurance companies potentially increasing their profitability but also enhances the overall customer experience, leading to greater satisfaction and retention. 

Related Topics

ICT Enterprise Financial Standard
.

Latest Stories

How to stay safe during a protest
How to stay safe during a protest
HEALTH
By Vanessa Odunga
19 mins ago
John Kiarie pens handwritten apology over controversial Finance Bill protest remarks
Newsbeat & Tech
By Fay Ngina
52 mins ago
Digital transformation must take precedence in the insurance industry
Opinion
By Fred Ruoro
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How unique tactics helped curb police brutality during Gen Z protests
By Benard Lusigi 1 hr ago
Premium How unique tactics helped curb police brutality during Gen Z protests
Street protests expose Ruto's blunder on budget making
By Denis Kabaara 1 hr ago
Premium Street protests expose Ruto's blunder on budget making
Ruto builds name abroad but trouble begins cooking at home
By Malkhadir M Muhumed 1 hr ago
Premium Ruto builds name abroad but trouble begins cooking at home
How Gen Z protests mirror French Revolution
By Barrack Muluka 1 hr ago
Premium How Gen Z protests mirror French Revolution
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved