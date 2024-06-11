Presidential perks: A glimpse into Uhuru's retirement Range Rover royalty

A Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography V8. [E cars, X]

As the debate continues over whether the government has fulfilled the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act of 2003 for former President Uhuru Kenyatta, attention turns to the fleet of vehicles provided under the act.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura listed the vehicles, including two Toyota Land Cruisers, one Mercedes Benz, four Toyota Prados, two Range Rovers, and one Subaru Forester, each with varying engine capacities.

The focus is on the Range Rover with a 5.0-litre V8 engine, renowned for its blend of luxury, performance, and off-road prowess.

This model, capable of producing between 510 to 550 horsepower and 461 to 502 lb-ft of torque, is a powerhouse on the road.

The Solihull Plant in the UK, where this vehicle is crafted, notes that a 4.2-litre version can accelerate from 0 to 70 km/h in under 4.2 seconds.

Equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover promises smooth gear shifts and a power band well-suited to the engine’s output.

The V8 engine’s power delivery is enhanced by a supercharger, ensuring consistent performance without lag.

The vehicle boasts a permanent 4-wheel drive system for optimal traction and stability across various terrains. Its air suspension system can adjust the ride height for better ground clearance or lower it for improved handling and aerodynamics on highways.

Safety is paramount, with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, multiple airbags, and advanced braking systems.

The interior craftsmanship includes premium leather upholstery and real wood trim, reflecting the vehicle’s high standards.

However, the 5.0-litre V8 engine is not known for fuel efficiency. With a 104-litre tank and a consumption rate of at least 11 km per litre, a trip from Nairobi to Gatundu, which is 48 km apart, would require approximately 5 litres of fuel.

Regular maintenance is crucial for the Range Rover, and ownership costs can be significant. A well-maintained model can cost upwards of Sh14 million, depending on the year and condition.