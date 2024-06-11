The Standard

Presidential perks: A glimpse into Uhuru's retirement Range Rover royalty

By Mate Tongola | 4m ago

A Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography V8. [E cars, X]

As the debate continues over whether the government has fulfilled the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act of 2003 for former President Uhuru Kenyatta, attention turns to the fleet of vehicles provided under the act.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura listed the vehicles, including two Toyota Land Cruisers, one Mercedes Benz, four Toyota Prados, two Range Rovers, and one Subaru Forester, each with varying engine capacities.

The focus is on the Range Rover with a 5.0-litre V8 engine, renowned for its blend of luxury, performance, and off-road prowess.

This model, capable of producing between 510 to 550 horsepower and 461 to 502 lb-ft of torque, is a powerhouse on the road.

The Solihull Plant in the UK, where this vehicle is crafted, notes that a 4.2-litre version can accelerate from 0 to 70 km/h in under 4.2 seconds.

Equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover promises smooth gear shifts and a power band well-suited to the engine’s output.

The V8 engine’s power delivery is enhanced by a supercharger, ensuring consistent performance without lag.

The vehicle boasts a permanent 4-wheel drive system for optimal traction and stability across various terrains. Its air suspension system can adjust the ride height for better ground clearance or lower it for improved handling and aerodynamics on highways.

Safety is paramount, with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, multiple airbags, and advanced braking systems.

The interior craftsmanship includes premium leather upholstery and real wood trim, reflecting the vehicle’s high standards.

However, the 5.0-litre V8 engine is not known for fuel efficiency. With a 104-litre tank and a consumption rate of at least 11 km per litre, a trip from Nairobi to Gatundu, which is 48 km apart, would require approximately 5 litres of fuel.

Regular maintenance is crucial for the Range Rover, and ownership costs can be significant. A well-maintained model can cost upwards of Sh14 million, depending on the year and condition.

Related Topics

Presidential Retirement Benefits Act Range Rover Isaac Mwaura Uhuru Kenyatta
.

Latest Stories

A peek into Uhuru's lavish retirement vehicle collection
A peek into Uhuru's lavish retirement vehicle collection
Motoring
By Mate Tongola
4 mins ago
Reinstate sacked JSS teachers or face censure by Parliament, Cherargei tells TSC
Education
By Edwin Nyarangi
33 mins ago
Seventy families ordered to vacate government houses or be evicted
Western
By Nathan Ochunge
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Experts warn on high risk of toxic food in city
By Maryann Muganda 1 hr ago
Premium Experts warn on high risk of toxic food in city
State flops on key promises amid quest for more taxes
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Premium State flops on key promises amid quest for more taxes
Schools to lose Sh20 billion as Form One doors close next year
By Lewis Nyaundi 7 hrs ago
Premium Schools to lose Sh20 billion as Form One doors close next year
AG Muturi challenges Senate to justify its existence
By Muriithi Mugo 7 hrs ago
Premium AG Muturi challenges Senate to justify its existence
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved