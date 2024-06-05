Lessons from running TVET for 25 years

Eldoret TVET co-founder Jackson Iravuhah. [Courtesy]

Over 20 years ago, an engineer, a jet pilot and an airport operation officer joined hands to boost the training of professionals in the aviation industry.

The union would later see the establishment of Eldoret Aviation Training Institute.

Jackson Iravuha, one of the three co-founders spoke to Esther Dianah about starting and running a Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution and the challenges experienced.

Where did the journey of this institution start?

Back in 1999, my two partners came together to start what is today Eldoret Aviation Training Institute (EATI). At the time of inception, I was an airport officer. My business partners are aeronautical engineers and the other one is a jet pilot.

As an airport operations officer, I have worked with the Kenya Airports Authority at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Moi and Eldoret International Airports. We started on a rented premise, and today we have an establishment housing over 30 classrooms. We train airport operation officers, aeronautical engineers, and fire and safety among others. Starting a TVET institution requires adequate capital, space and qualified staff.

Outside the training of professionals, what other offerings do you have for the industry?

We have churned out professionals who, about, 90 per cent have been absorbed into relevant job markets. For instance, our tours and travel graduates have been absorbed by airlines, hotels and tour firms.

EATI has also consulted for companies such as DAALO Airlines, Precision Air (Tanzania) and Sky Consultants (Somalia) on issues of code sharing, construction of an aviation academy and a tours and travels college.

What challenges did you face starting up the business and how did you overcome them?

Acquiring the right staff was a big challenge. Getting relevant accreditation by relevant bodies was difficult. There is also the aspect of unfair competition practices by other colleges.

We focused on graduating skilled and knowledgeable graduates to carry forward the capabilities of the institution. Our evolution has been largely linked to aligning with technological advancements. We have had to conduct marketing via social media, having a website and SMS marketing and also by establishing relationships with hotels, fire brigades, county governments and other bodies. Also, we had continuous upgrading of staff, with the latest practices being crucial for business sustainability.

How does your institution ensure students receive hands-on training and theoretical knowledge to excel in this industry?

The three-year diploma in Aeronautical Engineering course consists of seven semesters of in-class tuition and two semesters of industrial attachment with an airline or air charter company.

Through industrial training and in-class tuition, they are provided with hands-on engineering practice with theoretical knowledge that consists of engineering classes, information technology and entrepreneurship units.

25 years on, what would you say has kept you in business?

Resilience, focus, adherence to regulations, quality assurance and remaining true to the vision of impacting the industry. Rivalry among TVET institutions and poaching of students has taught me to be alert as sometimes the sabotage comes from within.

What would you tell anyone looking to go into this kind of business?

This is a calling and requires long-term introspection and commitment. There are no instant monetary gains. More than the money, one should be willing to wait patiently.

How did you navigate the financing hurdle in your starting phase?

Our initial financing came from family savings, tuition fees from students and borrowing from a financial institution to construct the college. We have strived to be abreast of the latest developments in the aviation industry and pass on the knowledge to our students.

Employee turnover can be a challenge in any industry. How can one attract and retain talent?

We strive to provide a conducive work environment to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.