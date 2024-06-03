Nairobi gears up for Science Week on sustainable food systems

A researcher conducts a test on a tomato plant. [Getty Images]

The Consortium of International Agricultural Research Centers (CGIAR) is expected to host its inaugural science week on sustainable food systems in Nairobi next month.

The event will happen at the United Nations complex between July 1 and July 5, 2024, and will bring together leading scientists, policymakers, industry experts, and advocates from around the world to address climate-related challenges facing the food systems.

CGIAR is a global research partnership for a food-secure future dedicated to transforming food, land, and water systems in a climate crisis.

Dr Ismahane Elouafi, CGIAR Executive Managing Director said as climate change continues to disrupt global food, land, and water systems and harm the lives and livelihoods of farmers and consumers around the world, the need for sustainable solutions has never been more critical.

In a press statement, Elouafi said with science, a sustainable and future of people and the planet can be reimagined.

“At the inaugural CGIAR Science Week, we will bring together the people, ideas, and innovations that can make this ambition a reality,” he said.

With stakeholder and partner consultations on CGIAR’s proposed research programs for 2025-2030, Elouafi said the event offers a unique opportunity to shape the scientific response to the world’s most urgent challenges.

The week will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions with leading experts in agriculture, climate science, food security, and policymakers and science talks and workshops that showcase the best of food, land, and water systems science and innovation.

It will also feature an exhibition of game-changing innovations that are improving the lives of producers and consumers around the world networking opportunities to form meaningful and mission-driven partnerships.

“We look forward to inspiring action for sustainable food systems with the convening experts and leaders in agriculture and climate,” said Elouafi.