The Standard

Lobby presses for higher budgetary allocation to agriculture

By Esther Dianah | 56m ago
Maize harvesting at Kaptuli farm in Uasin Gishu. [Christopher Kipsang, Standard]

A lobby representing agriculture industry players has called for higher budgetary allocations for the sector, stating that the allocations contained in the current Finance Bill fall far below the optimal level set in continental agreements that Kenya is a signatory to.

Through the Agriculture Sector Network (Asnet), experts pointed out that the figures released by the Treasury for 2024-2025 financials cut the sector allocation by 18.6 per cent to Sh79.8 billion from Sh98 billion compared to the current financial year.

Speaking during a stakeholder conference in Nairobi last week that included the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, and Treasury officials, ASNET Chief Executive Agatha Thuo explained that the estimates made significant cuts in the State Departments for Agriculture and Livestock budgets.

“The allocation for livestock dropped by 19.4 per cent, from Sh14.9 billion to Sh10.5 billion; fisheries by 3.8 per cent from Sh11.8 billion to 11.3 billion, agriculture by 20.9 per cent from Sh60.4 billion to Sh47.7 billion and Lands and the National Land Commission by 6.6 per cent - from Sh10.8 billion to Sh10.1 billion,” she noted.

Egerton University’s Tegemeo Institute agricultural expert Timothy Njagi said the proposed budgetary allocation for the agriculture sector is still a far cry from the 10 per cent threshold mandated by the Malabo Protocol.

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Parliamentary Committee Chairman John Mutunga said he would present the recommendations to the Budget and Appropriations Committee and push for their adoption.

Related Topics

Finance Bill 2024 Agriculture budget Agriculture
.

Latest Stories

Kenya Kwanza fumbling has dashed hustlers' high expectations
Premium Kenya Kwanza fumbling has dashed hustlers' high expectations
Opinion
By Alexander Chagema
56 mins ago
Puzzle of Americans near scene of Pakistani journalist's murder
National
By Kamau Muthoni
56 mins ago
State set to double health expenditure to Sh161.8 billion
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
56 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Hustler jet two: The high cost of Ruto's flight to America
By Brian Otieno and Benjamin Imende 56 mins ago
Premium Hustler jet two: The high cost of Ruto's flight to America
Ruto visit: Inside fresh US plans to undercut Chinese influence in Kenya
By Brian Ngugi 56 mins ago
Premium Ruto visit: Inside fresh US plans to undercut Chinese influence in Kenya
Kenya Kwanza fumbling has dashed hustlers' high expectations
By Alexander Chagema 56 mins ago
Premium Kenya Kwanza fumbling has dashed hustlers' high expectations
Why is Finance Bill 2024 so contentious?
By XN Iraki 56 mins ago
Premium Why is Finance Bill 2024 so contentious?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved