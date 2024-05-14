The Standard

Indian insurance brokerage giant joins Kenya market

By Brian Ngugi | 29m ago
 IIRM Kenya will target the local insurance market. [iStockphoto]

An Indian insurance and reinsurance broking firm, IIRM Holdings, is setting up shop in Kenya.

The new subsidiary, IIRM Kenya, will target the local insurance market, long seen as a lucrative opportunity.

IIRM boasts a long history, established in 1999 before India even formalised its insurance sector.  It specialises in insurance consulting and distribution across various categories, including commercial lines, employee benefits, and individual policies.

The company currently manages a significant portfolio, serving over 2,000 corporate clients and 200,000 individual customers, with a combined premium size of $300 million (Sh39.4 billion).

IIRM has a broad presence with nine offices in India and is now expanding internationally with locations in Sri Lanka, Maldives, Singapore, and Kenya.

IIRM said it plans to leverage Kenya as a regional hub. It will aim to utilise its connection with Amwins Global Risks, a major Lloyd’s broking operation based in London, to tap into the global speciality insurance market.

IIRM Vice Chairman Vurakaranam Ramakrishna said he sees a significant opportunity in Kenya. He aims to replicate the broker-dominated model present in India, leveraging technology to disrupt the market.

Mr Ramakrishna believes Kenya allows for a faster transformation compared to India’s 15-year journey.

Their goal is to achieve this within 3-5 years. With Nairobi as a hub, IIRM aims to expand across the African continent in the coming years.

“The Indian market is completely dominated by brokers. We will replicate what is happening in India,” he said in a statement.

“Technology will be a huge disruption. We have already seen disruption in the Indian market and we would like to champion that change.”

He added: “We want to add value to the insurance companies, economy and corporate entities, get them better coverages, educate them on emerging risks that are happening at both the retail and the institutional levels.”

Related Topics

IIRM IIRM Kenya Insurance Financial Standard
.

Latest Stories

Disquiet as some millers flout plastic packaging order
Premium Disquiet as some millers flout plastic packaging order
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
29 mins ago
How culture silently influences and shapes organisational success
Financial Standard
By Linet Nyawira
29 mins ago
Empowering mothers financially key to boosting kenya's economy
Financial Standard
By Robert Kibaara
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua: His many Damascus moments and expected end game
By Ndungu Gachane 29 mins ago
Premium Gachagua: His many Damascus moments and expected end game
No country for young people: How old guard hangs on to State jobs
By Macharia Kamau 29 mins ago
Premium No country for young people: How old guard hangs on to State jobs
How State regulation bit off Sh2.8b from Safaricom profits
By Frankline Sunday 29 mins ago
Premium How State regulation bit off Sh2.8b from Safaricom profits
Finance Bill: E-mobility, local phones makers face setbacks
By Macharia Kamau 29 mins ago
Premium Finance Bill: E-mobility, local phones makers face setbacks
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved