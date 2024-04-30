Uptake of AI-powered home solutions low despite many benefits

I remember at the turn of the century the whole world was running helter-skelter due to fear of the then pending millennium bug.

Known globally as the Y2K problem, the millennium bug was predicted to pose potential computer errors related to the formatting and storage of calendar data for dates in and after the year 2000.

After the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2000, computers continued working as usual, and the millennium bug became water under the bridge. However, the turn of the century has seen an accelerated improvement in computer applications, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and smart computing emerging as the main bags to be secured in this millennium. Nowhere has the evolution of AI and smart living been more pronounced than in home electronics.

With more than half a dozen submarine fibre optic cables having arrived on our shores, internet speeds in the country have greatly improved. This, taken abreast with the advent of cloud computing and the Internet of Things, has made it possible for appliance makers to develop smarter products. The Internet of Things or IoT is the collective network of connected devices and the technology that facilitates communication between devices and the cloud, and between the devices themselves.

But despite the convenience brought about by Artificial Intelligence and smart technologies, a section of Kenyans still have not fully taken advantage of the benefits it brings. In addition, awareness remains a significant barrier to adoption. Many consumers are unaware of the full capabilities of these devices and their potential to enhance daily life. Electronics manufacturers should, therefore, seize this opportunity to bridge this gap through educational initiatives and marketing campaigns that highlight the benefits of futuristic home solutions.

By focusing on raising awareness and offering user-friendly products, these companies can drive greater adoption and usher in a new era of smart living in Kenya.