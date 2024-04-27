Private sector partnerships important to catalysing sports

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo. [Courtesy]

The success of the 2024 WRC Safari Rally by all measures reflects not only the significance of the event in the world of motorsports but also its broader impact on the economy and national morale.

With 80 million viewers tuning in from around the world and broadcast by 50 stations globally, the rally undoubtedly garnered extensive attention and showcased Kenya’s potential as a premier destination for sports and tourism.

Yet, despite its undeniable allure, the full potential of this event remains untapped. This is partly attributed to the corporates and the private sector’s inability to take advantage of the opportunities that the annual event brings to the country. It’s important to recognise the huge potential it holds for our nation’s economic growth, especially during these unfamiliar economic times.

Initially, the rally was mainly a government-led affair, shouldering the bulk of the organisational and infrastructural responsibilities. However, in today’s dynamic economic landscape, there’s a compelling argument to transition towards a more private sector-driven model.

By leveraging the expertise, innovation, and resources of private enterprises, we can elevate the Safari Rally to new heights while simultaneously unlocking unprecedented economic opportunities for Kenya.

On a global scale, for example, corporations that engage in motorsports tend to enjoy higher revenues, receive greater brand popularity, and show a stronger commitment to business expansion.

At the pinnacle of Formula One, are strong corporates whose brands sound more than the competition. Corporations invest significant resources to field competitive teams, sponsor events, and engage with fans around the world. Formula One’s allure lies not only in the adrenaline-fueled races but also in the unparalleled platform it provides for corporate visibility and brand promotion.

Locally, the exposure garnered through sponsorship deals of the event, branding on race cars, and advertising during broadcasts ensures unparalleled visibility to a global audience of millions. This exposure translates into increased brand awareness, customer engagement, and, ultimately, higher revenues for sponsoring companies.

The influx of tourists during the Safari Rally bolstered Kenya’s hospitality industry, with hotels, lodges, and campsites brimming with visitors seeking accommodation and amenities. Restaurants bustle with activity as spectators and participants indulge in the vibrant flavours of Kenyan cuisine, while local businesses flourish as they cater to the needs and desires of rally-goers.

This is a powerful platform for promoting Kenya as a premier tourist destination on the global stage. With millions of viewers tuning in from around the world, the event offers unparalleled exposure, showcasing Kenya’s cultural richness, wildlife diversity, and eco-tourism initiatives to a vast and diverse audience.

Further, the rally undeniably stimulates infrastructure development and investment in host regions. To accommodate the needs of participants, spectators, and organisers, host cities and regions often undertake improvements to transportation networks, accommodation facilities, and event venues. These investments not only enhance the rally experience but also leave a legacy of improved infrastructure and job creation that benefit local communities long after the iconic event.

We cannot afford to not emphasise the opportunities that the rally brings, both to the country and the sponsors. However, for us to realise its full potential, it is crucial we merge the synergy between the government and the private sector to squeeze all the goodies that the rally has to offer.

Several private sector players have already taken it upon themselves to venture into sponsorships, with KCB Bank Kenya being at the front as the official rally sponsor. While the rally is still here with us until 2027, our efforts as the private sector are still needed.

By embracing private sector partnerships and innovation, Kenya can unlock the full potential of the Safari Rally as a driver of economic growth, tourism promotion, and brand visibility. Let us seize this opportunity to showcase Kenya’s beauty, diversity, and dynamism on the world stage.