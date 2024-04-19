Rethink data policies to increase internet access, ICT players tell State

Opera said amid the need for entities to uphold data privacy, there is also a need to balance regulatory intent with its impact on public access to digital resources. [iStockphoto]

Players in the ICT sector have urged the government to review its regulatory policies to support affordable internet access.

Multi-platform web browser Opera said amid the need for entities to uphold data privacy, there is also a need to balance regulatory intent with its impact on public access to digital resources.

“It also calls for a reassessment of how such policies align with the broader goal of digital inclusion and economic development in Kenya,” said the firm in a statement.

The firm, which operates the Opera Mini browser, said it had to stop free data campaigns across Kenya due to the decision of the local authorities to stop advertising on Speed Dials (bookmarks) within browsers.

Previously, campaigns run by Opera offered up to 1.5GB of free data monthly, a move the firm said significantly enhanced digital inclusion across various demographics.

“The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) decision means over 13 million Kenyans will not get 50MB of free data every day. The users who benefited from them now face barriers to accessing the web,” said the firm.

”Before the regulatory changes, Opera shared plans for an extensive investment for the upcoming year, meeting or even exceeding the previous year’s amount spent on Free Data campaigns in Kenya. However, the BCLB’s decision has placed these plans on indefinite hold, creating uncertainty about the future of these campaigns.”

According to StatCounter, Opera has over 13 million users in Kenya, accounting for almost 50 per cent of the mobile market share in February 2024, splitting the market with Google’s Chrome. In 2023 alone, the company provided over four million GB of data for free valued at Sh1.6 billion as part of its campaign to enhance digital inclusion in the country.

Kenya’s new data protection regulations came into effect in 2022, governing what businesses inside and outside the country can do with information about citizens. The law has far-reaching implications for how companies and how they process data.

For instance, it is now unlawful to collect, process or disclose a data subject’s (an individual person) information without their permission or sell any personal data without their express consent. It also stipulates that if you process people’s data, you must be registered with the office of the Data Commissioner.