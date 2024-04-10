Sarah Ibeabuchi: The hair entrepreneur feted at Forty Under 40 Africa Awards

Sarah Ibeabuchi won two awards at the just concluded Forty Under40 Africa Awards. [Courtesy]

Sarah Ibeabuchi, the visionary entrepreneur behind SarHap HairLine, has recently emerged as a shining star in the African business landscape.

At the Forty under 40 Africa Awards, Ibeabuchi was not only recognised but celebrated for her outstanding achievements in the hair industry.

Winning two awards, Ibeabuchi's triumph is a testament to her unwavering dedication, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to excellence.

For Ibeabuchi, she said these awards are more than just accolades; they are a validation of her dreams and a testament to her hard work.

"Winning these awards is a dream come true," Ibeabuchi said during the award ceremony held in Nairobi last week.

Starting her business in 2019 with just a dream and a passion for quality hair products, she faced numerous challenges along the way.

From sourcing the best materials to building a brand that resonates with customers, Ibeabuchi has had to overcome obstacles that would have deterred the faint of heart.

But she says her determination and resilience have been unwavering.

"I've always believed that if you have a dream, you have to chase it with everything you've got," she says. "No matter how tough things get; you have to keep pushing forward."

Through her hair products, Ibeabuchi is not only providing women with high-quality hair solutions but also empowering them to feel confident and beautiful.

"My main dream is to create the best luxury hair in the world," Ibeabuchi said adding, "I want every woman who wears my hair to feel like a queen, to feel confident, and to feel empowered."

Her commitment to empowering women goes beyond just her business. She actively seeks out opportunities to uplift and support other women, both professionally and personally.

Whether it's through mentorship programs or community initiatives, Ibeabuchi said she is always looking for ways to give back and make a positive impact.

"I couldn't have done it without the love and encouragement of my family, friends, and customers," she said.

Looking ahead, Ibeabuchi is excited about the future of SarHap HairLine and the impact she can continue to make.

"My journey is far from over, I have big dreams and even bigger plans, and I can't wait to see where this journey takes me next,” she said.