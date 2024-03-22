Nissan X-Trail T30 an overhyped venerable SUV?

Standing on tyres size 215/70 R15, give the T30 a perfect ground clearance. [Pinterest]

The T30 series X-Trail was unveiled exactly 24 years ago by the Japanese automaker Nissan and has remained a steadfast contender in the realm of compact Service Utility Vehicles (SUV).

Over the years, The X-Trail T30 has earned a loyal following, especially in the Kenyan market despite it being positioned below its peers like the Pathfinder, Mitsubishi Outlander, Mazda CX5, and Honda CR-V just to mention but a few.

Motorists who have driven the 5-door 4WD vehicle praise it for offering versatility, reliability, and comfort even as the maker tries to keep up with the ever-evolving consumer expectations and tech advancements.

Exterior design

A first glance at the X-Trail T30 reveals an SUV with a sense of capability and adventure. The rugged yet refined appearance with robust contours has always made the machine distinct with its roof rails and integrated fog lights enhancing its utility and aesthetics.

Standing on tyres size 215/70 R15, and perfect ground clearance, the T30 proves its prowess in maneuvering not just the streets in any weather but also cascade in the roughest of terrains while inspiring confidence in the person behind the wheel.

Interior Features

Although some say the dashboard layout is basic compared to other SUVs, the T30 is intuitive, with controls positioned within easy reach of the driver.

Another notable feature is the legroom that assures long-distance comfort for occupants. The back seats can also fold to give more room for extra luggage in the boot.

The large windows and well-spread and spaced-out seats contribute to an upscale ambiance of the Nissan X-Trail.

Performance and handling

Under the hood, the X-Trail T30 offers a range of capable engines, including efficient petrol and diesel options.

While not the most powerful in its class, the engines deliver adequate performance for daily driving scenarios, with smooth acceleration and responsive handling.

The optional all-wheel-drive system provides added traction and stability, making the T30 a capable companion on various road surfaces and weather conditions.

A well-maintained T30 can give an average fuel use is 6.1 litres per 100km with 138 horsepower. Note that it takes 65 liters to fill up the vehicle.

Safety and reliability

The X-Trail T30 is equipped with a comprehensive array of active and passive safety features.

These include; multiple airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes, while higher trim levels offer additional driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

Fuel efficiency

With the ever sky-rocketing fuel prices, the 2-liter T30 remains competitive in its class in terms of fuel efficiency making it an economical choice for long-distance travel and daily commuting alike

Demerits

Lack of power: Some drivers may find the X-Trail's engine underpowered, especially when loaded with passengers or extra cargo.

Regular stalling: Mechanics across various garages have confirmed to The Standard that the regular stalling or the T30 engine failing to start is caused by the camshaft.

This is common in the 1999 and 2003 models which had a defective timing chain tensioner. The only lasting solution to this is replacing the chain tensioner and the camshaft sensors or else it remains a recurring problem.

Unrefined ride: The X-Trail's ride can be somewhat noisy and rough on rough roads, which can be a drawback for some drivers.

Overheating and Lost Compression: When the car is constantly overheating, this can lead to steam coming from under the bonnet, a ticking noise, and loss of engine power.

In most cases, this will be caused by a blown head gasket or lost tension in the piston rings.

The Nissan Xtrail T30 is also synonymous with a constantly failing throttle position sensor whose symptoms include; an unexplainable bucking and jerking in the vehicle, sudden idle surges, hesitation while accelerating, and intermittently flashing of the check engine light.





