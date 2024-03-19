Eight varsities picked to offer tech skills to entrepreneurs

State Department for Industry Principal Secretary Dr Juma Mukhwana hands over a partnership agreement to Technical University of Mombasa VC Laila Abubakar. [James Wanzala, Standard]

The strengthening of Kenya’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem (SKIES) has commenced with eight universities selected to train rapid tech skills youth and students.

The initiative is part of the Kenya Industry and Entrepreneurship Programme (KIEP) funded by the World Bank and implemented with the State Department of Investment, Trade and Industry with the support of the management firm- Spineberg- E4Impact JV.

The eight universities selected are Moi University, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Mama Ngina College, Open University of Kenya, Technical University of Mombasa, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Kenyatta University and Kibabii University.

These universities were selected from a pool of institutions in Kenya to collaborate on the SKIES Rapid Tech Skills programme.

“The objective of the SKIES Rapid Tech Skills programme is to implement a job readiness programme for 532 students with 267 selected students for phase one, and equip them with essential rapid tech skills by the eight universities in cyber security, software engineering, data science, entrepreneurship and soft skills," said Industry Principal Secretary Dr Juma Mukhwana at the signing ceremony in Nairobi, last week.

“These universities will provide hands-on training that complements theoretical knowledge, ensuring that our graduates are well-equipped to meet the challenges of the modern job market,” said the PS.

Technical University of Mombasa Vice Chancellor Laila Abubakar lauded the plan.