Future of work: Navigating market shifts, going digital

Human capital stands as the most profoundly impacted facet of business by market shifts, as noted by experts. Consequently, there arises a pressing need for businesses to embrace change and adaptation, investing in the upskilling and reskilling of their workforce.

Various factors, including the war in Ukraine, inflation, climate change, sustainability strategies, digital technology transformation, and the pursuit of inclusivity and other social needs, have catalyzed notable shifts in the future of work. These disruptions have prompted enterprises and employers to adopt strategies ensuring business continuity, as well as fostering productive and stable employment relations.

In a summit titled "Future of Work," jointly hosted at the University of Nairobi by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), ICT Authority, and the Digital Transformation Centre (DTC) - a project by GIZ on behalf of the German government - stakeholders from diverse sectors such as young people, the private and public sectors, innovators, and entrepreneurs, convened.

The event aimed to advocate for the growth of decent work opportunities for Kenyans, urging stakeholders to reconsider, strategise, and leverage emerging trends for the future of work.

Themed "Re-imagining jobs for Africa in a disrupted labor market for global competitiveness," the summit endeavored to critically analyse the current status of work and the workforce, with a strategic focus on how both the labour market and employers can position themselves for success in the future of work.

According to the State Department of ICT and Digital Economy, Kenya's internet penetration rate stands at 85 per cent, a significant increase from 54 per cent previously. This surge in connectivity has paved the way for new opportunities in remote work, e-commerce, and online learning - integral components of the future of work.

In his address, Washington Okoth, Secretary ICT (Infrastructure) in the Ministry of Information Communication and the Digital Economy, emphasised the necessity of a conducive policy environment to support innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation in the future of work.

Close to one million young people graduate from institutions of higher learning and enter the labor market annually, a figure that surpasses the available work opportunities.

Dr. Wanjiru Kariuki, Secretary Skills Development of in the Ministry of Labour, highlighted ongoing shifts, including digital transformation and the transition to green jobs, underscoring the importance of adapting to rapidly changing labor markets.

Dr Wanjiru further mentioned that the Ministry has implemented policy and institutional reforms on future jobs, including the national skills development policy approved by the Cabinet on December 13, 2023. This policy, set to launch next month, is tailored to address the rapidly changing labor market landscape and emphasises skills anticipation to forecast future labor market needs.

The summit covered various topics, from unlocking Kenya's potential as a global hub for digital work to emerging trends and opportunities in the future of work. Employees were encouraged to develop cross-cutting and transversal skills to meet the demands of future markets, with an emphasis on embracing soft skills for relevance in the evolving job landscape.

Bodo Immink, the Country Director of GIZ, stressed the importance of nurturing talent capable of serving the global market, citing the gig economy as a gateway to unlock potential work opportunities.

The future of work in Kenya is intricately linked to the digital economy. Embracing this shift not only opens avenues for young people to access digital job opportunities but also contributes meaningfully to the country's economic growth.

Through initiatives like The Kenya Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme (K-YEEAP), KEPSA aims to generate at least five million decent and sustainable jobs, fostering an enabling environment for youth empowerment and embracing change, innovation, and collaboration to shape a transformative future of work.

Prof Justus Munyoki, Director of Research, Innovation and Enterprise at the University of Nairobi stated that universities can play a crucial role in the space of future of work, urging universities to equip the next generation with the adaptability and skills they need for a dynamic global economy.

Speaking at the Summit was also Dr. Ehud Gachugu, Global Director, Youth and Jobs at KEPSA said that Africa expects an 80 per cent increase in its youth population, highlighting the pressing need to address youth unemployment rates and create meaningful opportunities for young people.