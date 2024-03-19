The Standard

NCBA inks Sh6.75b deal with French firm to finance SMEs

By Sofia Ali | 27m ago
NCBA Group MD, John Gachora and Regional Head of Proparco, East Africa, Audrey Maignan shake hands on USD 50m partnership deal as Ambassador of France to Kenya and Somalia H.E. Arnaud Suquet and NCBA Group Chairman, James Ndegwa look on at Serena Hotel, Nairobi. [Courtesy NCBA, Standard]

Women-led small and medium enterprises (SME’s) are set to benefit from a Sh6.5 million deal between NCBA Bank and Proparco, a French firm. The lender will offer up to 60 per cent of the funding to SMEs, mostly women-led businesses and 40 per cent towards green financing.

Speaking during the signing event in Nairobi, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said the funding will boost the bank’s “Change The Story” sustainability agenda.

 “We are grateful to Proparco for coming on board and enabling us to meet our sustainability commitments. As NCBA, collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships are integral to the value that we deliver to all our stakeholders,” said Gachora.

“I believe that with this partnership, we will deepen our shared goals to fostering sustainable economic development and advancing the cause of green finance, women empowerment, and SME growth.” In 2023, NCBA launched its Change the Story platform anchored on five pillars and a set of 15 commitments. Among these commitments included mobilising Sh30 billion of green and sustainable financing, steering at least 30 per cent of procurement spend to women and youth plus promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Mr Gachora said NCBA‘s strategy is to distribute the amount through unsecured loans, procurement and working capital targeting women in manufacturing, agriculture and service industries.

Regional head of Proparco in East Africa Audrey Maignan said the French institution is working with the banking sector and its partners to build sustainable solutions in response to environmental and social challenges in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

French ambassador to Kenya Arnoud Suquet noted that her country will continue supporting Kenyan SMEs who have so far enjoyed $1 billion (Sh135 billion) out of the $4 billion (Sh540 billion) allocated through chose Africa.

Additionally, NCBA launched an ambitious investment plan to expand its presence in Kenya, to better serve its SME and corporate clients while reducing inequality through financial inclusion.

Through the deal with Proparco, NCBA Group will enhance sectoral investments in agriculture and manufacturing as well as join the 2X Challenge, an initiative promoting women in entrepreneurship and SMEs.

Related Topics

NCBA Group MSMEs Financing SMEs Funding Proparco
.

Latest Stories

Farmers decry shortage of fertiliser and seeds
Farmers decry shortage of fertiliser and seeds
Rift Valley
By Hilda Otieno
17 mins ago
NCBA inks Sh6.75b deal with French firm to finance SMEs
Enterprise
By Sofia Ali
27 mins ago
Eight varsities picked to offer tech skills to entrepreneurs
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
47 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside Kalonzo's charm offensive in Mt Kenya
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium Inside Kalonzo's charm offensive in Mt Kenya
Uhuru's cousins fight to reclaim Sh3 billion land in 15th attempt
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Premium Uhuru's cousins fight to reclaim Sh3 billion land in 15th attempt
Wife battering claims cannot stop Ngugi wa Thiong'o from winning coveted prize
By Njahira Gitahi 1 hr ago
Premium Wife battering claims cannot stop Ngugi wa Thiong'o from winning coveted prize
Its now payback time for Raila the kingmaker as stars align for him
By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno 3 hrs ago
Premium Its now payback time for Raila the kingmaker as stars align for him
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved