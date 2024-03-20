Childhood curiosity forced me to venture into telecom and tech

Thomas Muraya Macharia, the founder of Masto Telecom Technology. [Yvonne Chepkwony, Standard]

Since childhood, Thomas Macharia has been fascinated and mesmerised by how gadgets such as televisions and radios operate.

Thomas Macharia, the director of Masto Telecom Technology in Nakuru County, recalls being disciplined by his parents numerous times for dismantling radios and televisions. However, this did not deter him from passionately exploring and discovering what lay inside these gadgets.

Born and raised in Nakuru County, Macharia chose a course in telecommunication options while in college to unravel the phenomenon behind the workings of screens and telephones.

As a child, Macharia was fascinated when he watched television broadcasts from distant places. This curiosity deepened when he first interacted with a computer in secondary school.

"I had a rough childhood because I was scolded by my parents for opening the television and the radio. It reached a point where they had to invent a method to hinder me from accessing them, but it failed to work because I was more creative," he recalls with a laugh.

Before starting his own business, Macharia gained experience working at a computer shop in Nakuru town for three years.

"The idea of self-employment and the desire to grow forced me to venture into selling things related to technology such as computers, CCTV, networks, software installation, printers, and hardware installation to shops, hospitals, schools, and institutions," he added.

He started his business in 2018 and learned that patience is key to survival.

He began with savings of Sh100,000, which he initially thought was insufficient. However, with the help of his previous job and contacts, he learned to maneuver the business landscape.

"In the beginning, it was not easy. Making sales was difficult, but my mentor encouraged me, saying it might take over 10 years to make profits. After almost giving up, the second year, I was able to make profits," he said.

Macharia believes in growth and freedom, which he found impossible to achieve while employed.

Identifying the market was crucial for survival, allowing him to know where to source and sell goods and services.

Challenges

Initially, capital was a challenge for him, which he claimed to have overcome by focusing on the ideas he had in place.

Substandard goods were another challenge as it was difficult for him to differentiate between fake and quality goods, leading to losses.

"Pricing is still a challenge due to scarcity since the market is controlled by foreigners. With fluctuation in prices, it becomes difficult to control the market," Macharia said.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected his business positively as technology was used by many companies, resulting in increased sales.

His lowest moment is when he faces cash flow issues, with most of the money outside due to debts.

Changes of regimes have made cash flows challenging due to policy implementations and global market operations.

"Every day is a high moment for me. Being able to survive and see another day is a blessing. Witnessing what the business has done for me and the family, without lacking, I have learned to appreciate little steps," Macharia said.

Persistence and consistency should be a motivational factor, and the desire to solve a problem has been his motto.

"Starting a business is hard, but solving a problem should be a desire. Money should not be the driving factor. Distinguish yourself and be patient because nothing comes easy. When the problem is solved, money will eventually follow," he added.

Macharia observes that business is like a plant that should be nurtured with patience and attention for it to grow.

He gets his clients through word of mouth, walk-ins, and utilizing online space, maintaining rapport with his clients as he believes that business is about relationships.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a game-changer for Macharia's business, facilitating marketing, advertising products online, improving his website, and pushing for new ideas.

"We should all embrace AI. It has benefits that will unlock untapped opportunities for me. I'm utilizing it on how the tool will improve the feasibility of my business.

He sources his goods from Dubai and Nairobi.

"The government should get into this space by streamlining policies aligning with manufacturing our goods to cut down the cost of importing, for the country to be self-reliant instead of being over-reliant," he added.