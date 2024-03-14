The Standard
Premium

Money market funds offer a pathway to passive income generation

By Julius Kipng’etich | 45m ago
While not immune to inflationary pressures, money market funds offer a balance of stability and yield that can serve as a bulwark against eroding wealth. [iStockphoto]

In today's ever-evolving financial landscape, the traditional paradigms of saving have undergone a profound transformation. Where once conservative savers relied on fixed deposits and savings accounts for security, modern investors seek to optimise their capital through diversified investment portfolios.

This shift is driven by a recognition of the limitations of traditional saving schemes in the face of inflationary pressures and the desire for passive income streams that can withstand the test of time.

Traditional saving schemes, epitomised by fixed deposits and savings accounts, have long been synonymous with safety and stability. However, their appeal has waned in recent years as inflation rates outpace the meagre returns offered by these vehicles. While they may provide a secure repository for funds, they often fail to preserve the purchasing power of capital over the long term.

In contrast, modern investment portfolios harness the power of diversification to optimise returns while managing risk. By allocating funds across a spectrum of asset classes such as equities, bonds, and alternative investments, investors can potentially achieve superior returns that outpace inflation and provide long-term wealth accumulation.

Inflation, the silent eroder of purchasing power, poses a formidable challenge to savers and investors alike. In 2023, the average inflation rate was approximately 6.63 per cent, a figure that highlights the pressing need for investments that can outpace this rate.

However, traditional savings accounts and fixed deposits often offer returns at approximately the same rate, if not less. When inflation rates surpass the interest earned on these conservative saving instruments, the real value of capital diminishes over time. This phenomenon underscores the importance of seeking investment avenues that offer returns capable of outpacing inflation.

Money market funds emerge as a compelling solution in this regard. By investing in short-term, low-risk securities with competitive returns, these funds provide investors with an opportunity to preserve and potentially enhance the purchasing power of their capital. While not immune to inflationary pressures, money market funds offer a balance of stability and yield that can serve as a bulwark against eroding wealth.

In addition to navigating the challenges posed by inflation, it's crucial to acknowledge the significant contributions of Kenyans living in the diaspora to our local economy. In 2023 alone, Kenyans in the diaspora sent a staggering $4 billion back to the country through remittances. These inflows play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and stability, and they also serve to strengthen the value of the Kenyan shilling to some extent.

As someone deeply invested in the financial well-being of our communities, I highly recommend that Kenyans living abroad consider leveraging their hard-earned funds more effectively. Instead of letting their money sit idle in current accounts or investing in stagnant assets, I urge them to explore opportunities like money market funds.

These funds offer a blend of stability, liquidity, and competitive returns, making them an ideal option for safeguarding and growing wealth over the long term. By channeling their savings into instruments that actively work for them, Kenyans in the diaspora can not only protect the value of their assets but also contribute to the prosperity of our nation.

Passive income, the holy grail of financial independence, is a concept that resonates deeply with investors seeking to build sustainable wealth over time. Money market funds offer a pathway to passive income generation by providing investors with regular interest distributions derived from the underlying securities.

Unlike traditional saving schemes, which often offer fixed returns regardless of prevailing market conditions, money market funds have the flexibility to adjust yields in response to changing interest rate environments. This dynamic feature allows investors to capture higher returns during periods of rising interest rates while maintaining stability and liquidity.

.

