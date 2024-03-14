Investor turns quarry into top conference hub

Apartments at Sunset Paradise holiday homes in Shanzu, Mombasa. A new conference centre with a capacity of 300 people has been launched. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Sunset Paradise Holiday Homes has a reclaimed limestone quarry in Mombasa and turned it into a modern conference facility with a capacity of over 150 guests.

The new conference centre adds to the growing list of posh tourist establishments, in the port city. The facility dubbed Sunset Paradise Holiday Centre cost Sh100 million.

Frederick Gikandi, the director of Sunset Paradise Holiday, told Real Estate that they have decided to construct a new facility to complement their services.

“We are delighted that after a year and a half of construction, this facility is now open to the general public to fill the gap existing during the traditional tourism low seasons specific to Kenyan holiday seasons,” he said.

Apart from the conference facility, the premise is also home to the luxury 170 apartments, ideal for long and short-term rentals.

Gikandi said they strive to create a space that fosters collaboration, innovation, and creativity in a wide range of amenities to ensure that all events booked and held at the premises are successful.

He said the surrounding beautiful scenery is ideal for meetings, training, day conferences, product launches, gala dinners, and even wedding receptions.

“We work closely with all prospective clients to understand their needs and offer customised solutions to help them achieve their set goals,” he said, adding that they are easily accessible for attendees with ample parking and easily accessible.

Kenya’s largest privately owned university, Mount Kenya University (MKU) was the first client to hold its student leadership (Mount Kenya University Students Association - MKUSA) induction seminar for a full week.

MKU co-founder Jane Gathoni and Vice-Chancellor Prof Deogratius Jaganyi unveiled a commemorative opening plaque at the facility.

“We wish to commend the management of Sunset Paradise Holiday Homes for coming up with such a facility and also for recognising our consistency in using these premises in the past,” she said.

Prof Jagani added that they have been using the premises six times and are happy about the partnership between the institution and Sunrise Apartments Holiday Homes.

There have been concerted efforts by the government to popularise Kenya as a Meeting, Incentive, Conference, and Exhibition (MICE) which is at the cornerstone of hospitality development.

Government agencies have been charged with the role of offering expert services from advisory on MICE product development, coordinating MICE marketing programmes, and placing requests to host international conferences.