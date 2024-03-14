Heavy machinery company unveils innovative fuel-efficient excavator

The hybrid Komatsu HB205-1 excavator. [File, Standard]

Panafrican Equipment Kenya, a leading provider of heavy construction and mining machinery solutions in the region, has unveiled its innovation in excavation technology, an advanced innovative groundbreaking Komatsu Excavator HB205-1.

The firm describes the new equipment as a pioneering addition to its catalogue of construction equipment saying it is a significant leap forward in excavator technology, integrating advanced hybrid hydraulic systems with Komatsu's renowned durability and performance.

This Komatsu excavator, it adds in a statement, is engineered to meet the evolving demands of modern construction projects while prioritising efficiency, sustainability, and operator comfort.

The equipment is targeted to serve today’s eco-conscious construction companies and contractors.

“Combining advanced hybrid technology with Komatsu's industry-leading hydraulic systems, this excavator offers a significant reduction in fuel consumption and emissions without compromising on power or productivity,” the statement reads.

The new hybrid Komatsu Excavator and other equipment will be on show in live demonstration during an open day scheduled for March 14 -15.

“We will simulate real-site operations for our customers to appreciate the immense benefits of each of the equipment on display,’’ said Philip Stander, Panafrican Equipment General Manager – Kenya.

He added: “By introducing this hybrid Komatsu excavator, Panafrican Equipment reiterates its steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability, setting a new benchmark for the industry and paving the way for a greener future in construction; the machinery design aligns with global environmental standards.”

The excavator is fitted with a diesel engine with the efficiency of a motor and capacitor, reducing fuel consumption and minimizing environmental impact without compromising performance.

“By optimizing energy usage and reducing engine idling, this excavator maximizes fuel efficiency, resulting in significant cost savings over its operational lifespan,” the firm says.