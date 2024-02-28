Kenyan electric vehicle company unveils latest model in Rwanda

Utu electric car. [Courtesy]

Go Electric Ltd, an electric and solar vehicle dealer, is set to unveil its latest electrical and solar vehicle models in Rwanda, marking a significant stride in the realm of sustainable transportation.

The company received a shipment comprising several units of its new model dubbed UTU saloon cars, reaffirming its commitment to offering eco-friendly and cost-effective mobility solutions.

Positioned as a trailblazer in the East Africa region's electric vehicle landscape, the firm plans to avail in the market over 1,000 EVs by 2025, expanding its fleet to accommodate diverse preferences and needs. This comprehensive range will include not only saloon cars but also three-wheelers, pick-ups, and trucks.

The company has already signed up with various financial institutions who can finance consumers interested in the units. The prices of the unit start from as low as Sh1.7 million ($12,000).

Speaking in Kigali, Rwanda, Go Electric's Sales Director Evans Komen said the introduction of UTU electric vehicles aims to accelerate EVs adoption by offering high-quality, affordable options that cater to their customers' diverse needs.

“The arrival of these new models emphasises the company’s commitment to a cleaner, greener future for Rwanda and Africa as a whole,” he said.

“We are investing Sh2.8 billion (USD 20 million) to import more vehicles and help the country as the global attention shifted to e-mobility.”

Go Electric recently delivered new saloons in Rwanda, targeting to sell to ride-hailing companies and corporate fleets transitioning from fuel-based to electric vehicles.

Mr Komen said the firm envisions a future where sustainable transportation is both environmentally conscious and economically viable.

"This comprehensive range will include not only saloon cars but also three-wheelers, pick-ups, and trucks, confirming the company's dedication to holistic and sustainable mobility solutions.

“While the world embraces e-mobility, our focus on importing more vehicles will ensure accessibility and affordability in the local market,” he added.

The firm’s management has plans to roll out driver-training programmes in the East African region to support the transition into electric vehicles.