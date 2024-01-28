Banking: Leveraging AI, harnessing power of communication

In the complex realm of global banking, effective communication transcends beyond being a mere fundamental tool; it stands as the cornerstone for fostering trust, driving efficiency, and catalyzing innovation. As financial stability and personal data hang in the balance, the sector necessitates a form of communication that extends beyond transactional exchanges.

In the era of digital transformation, where technology is reshaping interactions with financial institutions, clear and secure communication becomes paramount for both customers and the industry on a global scale.

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) plays a pivotal role in enhancing communication, ensuring not only the efficiency of transactions but also bolstering the security of customer data. Beyond data security, AI will also play a key role in the automation of services and tasks a factor that will enhance customer experience by enabling fast processing of customer requests and services.

Worldwide, banks shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding the financial well-being of their clientele. This fiduciary relationship hinges on effective communication, establishing a bedrock of trust where clients are confident in the protection of their interests and the fulfillment of their financial needs. This trust forms the basis for enduring banking relationships, offering tailored services that cater to unique financial situations.

Effective communication isn't confined to client-banker relationships; it permeates the entire organisational structure. Clear communication channels between different departments optimize information flow, streamline internal processes, and boost overall productivity.

The integration of AI further enhances these communication channels, facilitating seamless collaboration among departments. Overall the application and utilization of AI will also automate tasks such as the verification of documents thereby enabling teams to devote more time to collaboration on more customer-centric tasks that enhance service delivery.

The banking landscape is rapidly evolving with technological advancements, shifting from traditional brick-and-mortar models to a more efficient digital landscape. Technology, including AI, not only improves customer-bank interactions but also becomes a crucial component of the overall customer experience.

This digital shift prompts banks globally to invest in efficient communication mechanisms, ensuring prompt responses, timely support, and issue resolution regardless of the time of day. AI's continuous availability prevents communication gaps that might lead customers to seek alternatives, thereby enhancing the overall customer experience.

Artificial Intelligence will play a pivotal role in improving interactions with customers by enabling the faster processing of customer requests. It will also be availing timely information to service providers to enable them to resolve customer queries while offering solutions to customers on the go.

In the intricate complexities of the banking sector, communication emerges not just as a necessity but as a strategic asset shaping the industry's future.

At SBM Bank, we harness the power of communication, leveraging AI and emerging technologies to innovate, build customer trust, and enhance customer experience. In this era of rapid change and digital transformation, effective communication, bolstered by AI, is the key to prosperity and sustainability in the global banking world.

[Magdalene Mulandi is the Head of Marketing and Communication at SBM Bank Kenya]