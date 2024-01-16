The Standard

Regional business leaders to meet in Nairobi for sustainability conference

By Macharia Kamau | 9m ago
Woodside Africa Group CEO Sheida Mutuku. [Courtesy]

Business leaders from across Africa will in March meet in Nairobi for a sustainability conference To take stock of the impact of their operations on the environment while looking into ways to operate more sustainably.

The Corporate Citizens of Africa (CCA) Corporate Sustainability Week is scheduled to take place between March 5 and 7. It will focus on ecological responsibility among corporations in Africa and be running under the theme “Climate Action Through the Lens of Sustainable Business.”  

“That the earth is the only home we have right now is indeed an exceedingly sobering fact. That solid and genuine environmental effort must be incorporated into every aspect of life is already a foregone conclusion. That Corporate Africa has the spotlighted platform to influence actions and behaviours that mitigate climate change is the reality of our current moments,” said Sheida Mutuku, the event organiser and chief executive officer of Woodside Africa Group.

“This event is an ideal platform for top sustainable businesses operating in  Africa to display and effectively focus a global spotlight on their environmental  stewardship efforts that they have been engaged in over time.”

CCA is a pan-African sustainability programme that urges Africa’s business leaders to take charge of the continent’s sustainability agenda. Ms Mutuku said the CCA Corporate Sustainability Week is part of a larger public awareness campaign that is designed to drum up public awareness and active participation in environmental issues. The campaign is open to individual members of the public, whom Ms Mutuku said can submit climate action-themed entries in various categories, including sustainable fashion, essays, photography, reels and art pieces.

Winning entries in each of these categories will be bought off by CCA and its corporate partners at Sh200,000 each. At least 10,000 members of the public are expected to attend the event. CCA will also hold a symposium, dubbed Building Africa, which will induct Corporate Africa’s  Business Leaders into the CCA Corporate Sustainability Hall of Fame.

