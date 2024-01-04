New real estate investments driving Kakamega's growth

Ongoing construction works at Shikoti area in Kakamega town. [Nathan Ochunge, Standard]

Kakamega town’s strategic location, good infrastructure and a populous rural county whose economy is growing very fast are among the few factors causing massive growth of the real estate sector in the town.

The popularity of Kakamega real estate is being driven by the rise in holiday homes, hotels, Airbnbs, and the general hospitality industry in the county.

They are taking advantage of Kakamega Forest, the only remaining tropical rain forest in East and Central Africa; a tourism site and among others the crying stone, the Nabongo Mumia Mausoleum, and the cultural Isikuti dance.

The town enjoys a robust and diverse transport system via road and air through Kakamega airstrip among others.

With the ever-increasing population, housing has become a problem but real estate developers have come in handy to provide a solution by building stylish townhouses and mansions in the largest rural county in Kenya.

Serenity Crest Homes is riding on this advantage and is among those putting up big budget residential houses.

“We have seen an increase of high-rise townhouses to match the demand for housing,” said Sheila Oketch, attributing it to the growing numbers of employment especially in county governments which had led to the skyrocketing land prices.

Ms Oketch, a director at Serenity Crest Homes, said they are aware that other real estate developers around are building quality homes but ‘for us, we want to give our clients nice townhouses that are well furnished’.

Serenity Crest Homes is currently putting up townhouses in Shikoti area, just 8.2 kilometres from Kakamega town. Ms Oketch said ‘we are bringing the best of Kenyan construction practices with Western and European style, interiors, and fixtures to Kakamega.”

“We are very impressed with the growth of Kakamega town and we can see lots of jobs coming in to the locals. We want to lead from the front in building quality and affordable homes in the county,” said Oketch

Chuck Flaherty, Serenity Crest Homes managing director, said that they are building six townhouses where ‘each one will come with’ a garden on its side and will share the larger property with fruit trees, vegetables, flower gardens, and a common recreational area. Flaherty said that the townhouses would be sold between Sh20 million – Sh40 million depending on its size and design.

According to Jaren Wafula, an architect and managing director of Alfeno Group, the 2017 Devolution Conference in Kakamega was an eye opener to many investors after it emerged that the county had no good hotels to offer accommodation, saying it is what made people start making investments in the hospitality industry.

“People nowadays are in love with Airbnb because of privacy. Some are studying while others just want to spend time with their family privately without any disturbance,” said Mr Wafula.

He said ‘Airbnb saves you money’ and advised that ‘if you are on a vacation as a family or a group of friends, then booking into an Airbnb apartment is the best thing to do as you will be able ‘to save so much money had each of you booked their room in a hotel.

Jared Khamadi, the Villa Martis Hotel Manager at Ikonyero area in Kakamega, said that the hospitality industry in Kakamega is ever-growing and people are coming from as far as Kisumu just to spend a night or a weekend at our hotels.

Khamadi said the hospitality industry has also brought about job opportunities for the locals thus helping in the growth of the county’s economy.