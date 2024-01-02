The Standard

Ndindi Nyoro's Facebook account hacked

By Sharon Wanga | 53m ago
National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Ndindi Nyoro. [David Njaaga,Standard]

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro's Facebook account has been hacked.

The lawmaker notified his followers through X that he had lost access to his Facebook account.

"My Facebook page was hacked yesterday. We are trying to resolve the problem," posted Nyoro. 

Netizens took to social media to raise alarm after explicit content was posted on the MP's Facebook page. 

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi asked Kenyans to ignore the updates and inbox messages being shared by the hackers.

“Please take note that hackers have taken control of the FB profile of Ndindi Nyoro and the official page. We are working to recover and restore the pages,” he said. 

Nyoro lost his account which had over 500,000 followers hours after he shared a New Year's message on his timeline.

"Wishing you all a prosperous New Year, 2024. Nawatakia baraka tele mwaka mpya. We are Africans and Africa is our business,” read the last post on his FB page.

.

.

.

