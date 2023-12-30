Here are key challenges facing businesses in Kenya

Felix Semekete Opilli. [File, Standard]

In Kenya’s complex and dynamic business environment, several challenges loom large, casting shadows on the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the economy.

This comprehensive analysis delves into the multifaceted issues that businesses in Kenya face today and draws parallels with global examples to shed light on the consequences if left unaddressed.

One of the most pressing challenges is the issue of blackouts. Kenya has struggled with intermittent power outages, which have significantly impacted businesses’ operational efficiency.

Prolonged blackouts have disrupted production schedules, resulting in financial losses.

A striking example is the energy crisis in South Africa, where businesses faced closures and reduced productivity. Another challenge is over-taxation, which has reached alarming levels. Excessive taxation can stifle entrepreneurship, leading to a decline in business activity, as seen in the case of Sweden.

Kenya should learn from this example and explore policies that promote a more business-friendly tax environment. Youth migration for jobs is another issue that plagues the local business environment. The young, skilled workforce seeking employment opportunities abroad has become a common phenomenon.

This brain drain can be compared to the emigration challenges faced by countries like India, where the loss of skilled professionals has impacted local businesses and innovation. Kenya needs to invest in creating a conducive job market for its youth to stem the tide of this talent exodus. Escalating fuel prices pose a significant challenge to businesses relying on transportation.

Venezuela’s economic downturn, exacerbated by soaring fuel costs, offers a stark reminder of the potential consequences if the issue is not addressed promptly.

Kenya must explore alternative energy sources and invest in sustainable practices to mitigate the impact of volatile fuel prices.

A State’s misplaced priorities can have severe repercussions on the business environment. Zimbabwe’s economic woes, stemming from mismanagement and skewed priorities, stand as a cautionary tale for Kenya.

The State should reevaluate its economic priorities to ensure they align with the needs of the business community and foster sustainable growth.

The high cost of living directly impacts consumer spending, affecting businesses across sectors. A weakening currency coupled with inflation also poses a threat to businesses and the economy.

-The writer is a project management and international relations specialist