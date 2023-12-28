Housing levy splits quantity surveyors, architects and engineers

Chief architect for Public Works Lawrence Mochama, Public Works PS Joel Arumonyang, President Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya Vincent Wafula peruse through the Construction Cost Handbook after its launch on May 25, 2023. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Quantity surveyors have affirmed their support for the controversial Housing Levy.

The President of the Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya (IQSK) Jeniffer Musyimi said the ongoing public discourse on the subject risks derailing the government’s housing agenda.

“We are concerned that this debate has taken such a trajectory that we may lose the underlying issues behind the acute housing crisis facing our country,” said Ms Musyimi.

She spoke at a press conference that had been called jointly with the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) and the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) last Friday.

AAK and IEK, however, did not show up for the press briefing.

“The country is in a state of uncertainty on the Housing Question. On one hand, there is no doubt Kenya faces a housing crisis and on the other, there are questions about whether the timing and the approach are correct. The press conference will tackle the housing question and what it portends for Kenya,” the lobbies had said in the press invite.

Asked why the two other professional bodies snubbed the event, Ms Musyimi said: “... maybe the professional bodies were not ready like us to declare their position on the issue, but with time they will.”

Contacted for comment, AAK President Florence Nyole said while the idea is good, the government should not implement it through taxing Kenyans.

She said the government could opt for Public Private Partnership (PPP) as it has done for other infrastructure projects and also create an enabling environment for the construction of houses by private entities.

“We are of the view that the government should focus on creating an enabling environment for housing through planning and provision of infrastructure to support economic activities that will drive the demand for suitable housing,” said Ms Nyole.

She said recognising the distinctive roles of professionals in the built environment, the quality of plans, designs, and successful implementation can best be achieved by engaging them from the policy formulation, and inception stages to implementation and handover to homeowners.

“In this regard, we as a professional body are ready to provide the necessary expertise and technical support for the success of the programme,” said Ms Nyole.

The architects’ lobby said it is readying its submissions on the Affordable Housing Bill, 2023, for consideration during public participation sessions to address gaps and concerns, saying it would enrich the debate on affordable housing.

“We are committed to working with the government in terms of contributing our expertise to ensure that the quality, integrity, and coherence of AHP projects meet the prescribed standards to solve the housing issue,” said Ms Nyole.

IEK President Eng Eric Ohaga said he was surprised to learn about the press conference.

He promised to issue the lobby’s position on the subject “after consultations.”

IQSK’s Musyimi said the housing levy is “a critical necessity for the country today since it provides a pool of funds that should be used to bridge this housing gap.”

“The housing levy also enables private sector developers to invest in housing being sure that there will be a ready market,” she said.

Ms Musyimi said beyond the provision of housing, the housing levy would re-engineer Kenya’s human settlement landscape through proper urban planning.

IQSK also asked the government to engage professionals in the conceptualisation, development and delivery of the country’s built-up environment programmes and properly remunerate them.

“The housing levy will lead to a housing construction boom for Kenya. Housing construction provides the best opportunity for the generation of employment in every corner of this country, supporting manufacturing of housing materials and developing a pool of skilled young people,” said Ms Musyimi.

She said they have “a firm conviction that the current rollout of the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) needs to be supported by all Kenyans of goodwill.”

“Our Association and our membership will support the government to ensure that the quality, integrity and coherence of AHP projects meet the standards. We are indeed concerned that should this program be stopped not only will there be loss of jobs on the ongoing projects, but this will lead to a loss of public confidence in the AHP,” she said.