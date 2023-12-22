The Standard

Land reforms crucial for urban planning and development, state told

By Patrick Vidija | 10h ago
Ardhi House that houses the National Lands Commission which is mandated to implement land reforms. [File, Standard]

Businessman Nazir Jinnah has called for drastic land reforms across the country to ensure accessibility to all.

Jinnah said while land issues in the country remain highly emotive and has previously been a source of trouble, reforms remain a critical means of production.

He said lack of reforms has had far-reaching consequences of vacant or undeveloped land ownership held for speculative gains.

In an interview on Wednesday, the hospitality industry investor said this practice not only results in significant losses for the government in terms of tax collections but also hampers the local economy while disrupting techno-vocational employment, and preventing the prosperity of the community.

"I suggest issuing vacant land owners a targeted timeframe to develop their properties. If the land remains undeveloped beyond this limit, the government should come up with a way to reclaim the land for redistribution to individuals or entities capable of fostering local community development," said Jinnah.

According to him, such a move will ensure that land is utilised efficiently for the collective benefit of the community.

His proposal is likely to trigger a myriad of reactions and more so opposition from the country's biggest land owners, who are mostly politicians and highly connected individuals.

The political class has always been blamed for meddling and politicizing land reform policies. Jinnah’s proposal would need drastic amendments to the current laws governing land ownership in the country.

In another facet of his proposal, Jinnah turns his attention to aging buildings in central business districts within Kenya.

He said structures reaching 25 years of age should be considered for redesign or demolition under a government-backed financial model.

This, he said, aims to facilitate the evolution of urban landscapes, making way for modern structures that align with contemporary needs and standards.

 He said his comprehensive perspective emphasises the importance of strategic land use and urban planning to promote economic growth, community prosperity, and the efficient utilization of resources.

He said that his proposals advocate for a balance between private property rights and the collective interest in fostering vibrant, sustainable communities.

Related Topics

Land Reforms Land Policies Land Production Land Leasing
.

Latest Stories

Ketraco unveils Sh350 billion plan to secure power supply
Premium Ketraco unveils Sh350 billion plan to secure power supply
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
6 hrs ago
We will not bless your union if you are homosexual, Catholic bishop says
Western
By Robert Amalemba
6 hrs ago
Premium Sale of parastatals a noble concept, but something stinks to high heaven
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
6 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

JSS case reveals teachers' pain, concerns over quality of CBC
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
Premium JSS case reveals teachers' pain, concerns over quality of CBC
Duale: I'll go herd my camels when Ruto's tenure as president ends
By Jacob Ng’etich 6 hrs ago
Premium Duale: I'll go herd my camels when Ruto's tenure as president ends
Sale of parastatals a noble concept, but something stinks to high heaven
By Patrick Muinde 6 hrs ago
Premium Sale of parastatals a noble concept, but something stinks to high heaven
Ketraco unveils Sh350 billion plan to secure power supply
By Graham Kajilwa 6 hrs ago
Premium Ketraco unveils Sh350 billion plan to secure power supply
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved