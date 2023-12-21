Printing firm selects West Logistics Park for its plant

Richard Hough, Africa Logistics Properties CEO, shows Charith Adhikari, General Manager, Printcare Packaging East Africa Ltd, around the ALP West Facility in Limuru, Kiambu County on December 14, 2023. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Global print and packaging firm Printcare Packaging Ltd has picked Africa Logistics Properties (ALP) West Logistics Park in Limuru for its plant establishment.

ALP has experienced continued demand for its warehousing space in the year - underscoring the escalating demand for cutting-edge logistics solutions in Africa by multinational corporations.

The firm will initially take up 75,000m2 space upon investments of $10 million (Sh1.5 billion), and employ 100 individuals in the first phase and 150 in the second phase.

The demand for top-tier warehouses in Africa presently outweighs the supply, according to Knight Frank’s quarterly report, The Africa Industrial Market Dashboards.

The trend has seen a consistent 80 per cent occupancy rate of Kenya’s purpose-built facilities, covering for gaps across the continent, in countries like Nigeria, where a shortfall of 300,000m2 exists.

Among other notable entities that have chosen ALP for their logistics needs are USN Kenya, Tigoni Grown, Avo Group, eBee Africa, Tawi Fresh, Oximio Kenya and World Wide Movers.

The ALP’s facilities stand out for their stringent quality meeting some of the highest standards in warehousing and logistics, including Europe’s standard for warehouse development, which forms the basis for the design, installation, operation and management of storage facilities.

The surge in interest from prominent global players solidifies the park’s reputation as the preferred hub for state-of-the-art warehousing and logistics solutions in the region. The park’s strategic location, coupled with its modern infrastructure and unparalleled services, further positions it as the go-to destination for businesses seeking efficient and cutting-edge logistics solutions.

“The selection of our park by a globally recognised company like PrintCare underlines the quality and strategic advantages our facilities offer,” said Richard Hough, chief executive officer at Africa Logistics Properties.

“ALP remains dedicated to surpassing compliance criteria, ensuring our partners operate at the highest international standards.”

According to the Director of Printcare Packaging East Africa Ltd Prashantha Dias, they chose ALP West Logistics Park owing to its strategic location and commitment to international quality construction, aligning it with their stringent European Union compliance requirements.

“ALP’s strategic positioning and dedication to maintaining top-tier infrastructure suit our global operational needs,” said Dias.

“This decision empowers us to establish a cutting-edge facility in Kenya, ensuring efficient operations while meeting the highest international benchmarks.”

The ALP West Logistics development comprises 100,000m2 of Grade A warehousing space on 49 acres of zoned and serviced land.

The company’s commitment to sustainability, technology integration and client satisfaction sets it apart as an industry leader.