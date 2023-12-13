Employment centre trains youth, helps them to earn

Efforts to equip young people with entrepreneurial skills have received a boost following the establishment of a cottage industry in Kahatia Market, Murang’a County. The empowerment centre has been a hive of activities as trainers mentor young men and women in leather works, ICT, and water bottling techniques - earning money daily.

Murarandia Member of the County Assembly Peter Munga Njuguna facilitated the establishment of the centre and hopes it will be a game-changer in job creation through shoe-making and other ventures.

The shoe-making venture has already attracted ten trainees who earn between Sh800 and Sh1,200, per day depending on their productivity. Elizabeth Wanja, one of the beneficiaries, said she enrolled in the leather industry seeking shoe-making skills to help uplift her living standard.

“I opted to be among the first to benefit and I have learned a lot in the past month,” said Wanja.

Some of the shoes made by members of a youth group in Kahatia market, Murang'a displayed for sale in their shop. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Leather works trainer Ransugu Muiruri said many youths have benefitted from the programme and are working on their own.

The trainer said the products are designed for school-going children, casual and official wear. The children’s shoes go for Sh1,000 a pair compared to Sh2,200 in the retail shops. “Materials used in the shoemaking are transported from leather industries based in Njiru, Nairobi, and Kajiado,” said Muiruri.

Munga said youth empowerment has helped bridge the unemployment gap.

The shoe-making concept, he noted, was initiated to help the youths venture into the business, as many of the traders were buying pairs at wholesale prices in Nairobi.

“Each youth training earns between Sh800 per day. Those working hard get above Sh1,200,” said Munga. He anticipates increased profit when schools open.