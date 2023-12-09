The Standard

Kipchumba Murkomen directs agency to ensure seafarers safety

By Jacob Ng’etich | 1h ago
Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipcumba Murkomen. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed the Kenya Maritime Authority to certify all lake users and seafarers to ensure safety.

Speaking when he presided over the launch of standards of training, certification and watch keeping for seafarers at the Railway Training Institute Marine School in Kisumu, Mr Murkomen said this will ensure a sustainable blue economy. 

The CS also witnessed the signing of an MoU between Kenya Railways and Kenya Utalii College. 

“This partnership will enable graduates to access job opportunities in the marine sector and cruise ship industry. The school will also contribute to the enhancement of safety in our inland waters, especially Lake Victoria and other water bodies,” the CS noted.  

Murkomen spoke at a time scores of lives have been lost following El Nino rains that have affected North Eastern, Upper and Lower Eastern, Nyanza and the Coast.   

He said the launch of the courses, which were developed through collaboration with International Maritime Organisation and Kenya Maritime Authority was a major milestone in the journey towards realising a sustainable Blue Economy and expanding its contribution to national development. 

“These standards will also facilitate quality management and safety of Kenya’s water ways which will in turn promote regional integration and trade,” the CS said.

Murkomen said the government is focused on efficient utilisation of water bodies, including Lake Victoria and has undertaken several initiatives towards revamping blue economy.  

He added: “I salute the 12 graduands in the first cohort of this important safety training programme. As a former university lecturer, I know what innovation, creativity and energy young Kenyans can bring to the labour market when given a chance to acquire knowledge and skills.”  

Also present were Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o, Kenya Railways chairman Mohamed Abdi, Kenya Railways MD Philip Mainga, Kenya Utalii College chairman David Omusotsi and Kenya Maritime Authority Director General John Omingo.

Related Topics

Kipchumba Murkomen Kenya Maritime Authority El Nino Seafarers
.

.

.

